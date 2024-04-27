Browns Day 3 mock Draft: Cleveland lands LT and underrated RB
The Browns could still land some talented players in Rounds 5-7
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns added Michael Hall, Jr. from Ohio State at pick No. 54, strengthening their defensive line, and brought in Zak Zinter at No. 85 to bolster their offensive line depth.
Hall's selection was met with more praise than Zinter's but it's hard to say they didn't get solid value at each selection. They also proved to have an eye on the future since each player is slated to be a reserve during their rookie season with the ability to start down the line.
With the first two days behind them, the Browns now turn their attention to Day 3 of the NFL Draft. Armed with four more picks, Cleveland can still land some talent — as we see with this Round 5-7 mock draft.
Round 5, Pick 156: Javon Foster, OT, Missouri
One of the surprises of the first two nights had to be the Browns avoiding an offensive tackle. They kicked the tires on several leading up to the draft but it also seemed they were higher on Jedrick Wills than fans. He's under contract for one more season and while adding a potential heir made sense, the front office felt the value wasn't there in Round 2 or 3.
Round 6, Pick 206: Rasheen Ali, RB, Marshall
At pick 206, the Browns add Marshall running back Rasheen Ali. While he dealt with injuries during his career and at the Senior Bowl, Ali is a game-changer. He had 1,401 yards in 2021 and 1,135 in 2023. He's also a weapon as a receiver and if he can shake the injury bug, he could be a steal.
Round 7, Pick 227: Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, Washington
Older than Cleveland usually prefers, Edefuan Ulofoshio is already 24 years of age. A walk-on at Washington, Ulofoshio had a long journey to get where he is today and overcame two torn ACLs. The 236-pound linebacker was sensational in coverage in 2023. He's a risky pick but this late, nothing is guaranteed. Might as well bet on a guy who already beat the odds.
Round 7, Pick 243: Lideatrick Griffin, WR/KR, Mississippi State
At 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, Lideatrick Griffin isn't overly powerful. But he did earn the nickname "Tulu" at a young age when it was said he always got "too loose" when returning kicks.
His path to the NFL will be as a return man but he's a better route-runner than he gets credit for. He could develop into more if the Browns can get him comfortable in their offense.