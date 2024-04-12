Browns fans tortured with another trade down in 7-round mock draft
Andrew Berry trades down again in this mock, much to the dismay of Browns fans
By Randy Gurzi
Round 4, Pick 104: Michael Hall, DT, Ohio State
Cleveland addd Dawand Jones in the fourth round last year and the former Ohio State offensive tackle proved to be a steal. In the fourth round this year, they take another OSU product in Michael Hall.
Using the pick from the earlier trade, Cleveland picks up the 6-foot-2, 280-pound defensive tackle. In three seasons with the Buckeyes, Hall had 45 tackles and six sacks — with 4.5 coming in 2022. Known as an interior pass rusher, Hall could be a rotational 3-tech for the Browns, giving them some insurance if Maurice Hurst misses time again in 2023.
Round 5, Pick 156: Joe Milton III, QB, Tennessee
One of the surprises of this offseason has been Cleveland's interest in quarterbacks. Despite signing Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley — who join Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson — the Browns have been kicking the tires on a couple of prospects. One of those is Joe Milton III from Tennessee.
Milton spent three seasons at Michigan before transferring to Tennessee. Despite being in the NCAA for six years, he had just one season as a starter — but it was at least impressive. Milton threw for 2,813 yards with 20 touchdowns and just five picks. He also ran in seven touchdowns, showing he can use his 235-pound frame well in the red zone.
He needs to clean up his footwork but Milton has a rocket for an arm and could be worth grooming behind Watson.