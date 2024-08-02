Browns get good news as D'Onta Foreman escapes major injury
By Randy Gurzi
In a scary incident on Thursday during the Cleveland Browns training camp, D'Onta Foreman was airlifted to a nearby hospital after suffering a hit to the head.
Foreman felt pain in his neck after sustaining the blow which led to swift action from the medical staff. He was quickly immobilized and placed in an ambulance. Foreman was taken by helicopter due to the remote location of the team's camp.
Throughout the process, the team stated they were being overly precautious due to the location of the pain. In the end, it proved there were no serious injuries which is a major relief. Foreman is expected to rejoin the team soon.
"X-rays and CT scans were negative, the team announced Thursday afternoon. Foreman is expected to be released from Carilion Roanoke (Virginia) Memorial Hospital sometime Thursday and return to the team." — Daniel Oyefusi, ESPN
D'Onta Foreman will be relied upon once cleared
There's no word yet on when they expect Foreman to be cleared to return to practice but we should know more when the team returns to Berea. The Browns are finishing their final day in West Virginia on Friday and will have their first open practice on Sunday, August 4.
Getting Foreman cleared to play will be huge for Cleveland since they're still waiting the return of Nick Chubb, who suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Week 2 of the 2023 season.
Without Foreman or Chubb, the Browns would have Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong as their healthy running backs. Nyheim Hines is there as well but he missed all of 2023 with a knee injury and isn't 100 percent. The coaching staff thinks highly of Ford but there were times he couldn't find the rythym last year, which is why the bruising style of Foreman will be so vital.