Browns need to move on from these players after frustrating Week 2
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns dropped another preseason game but we all know the results mean nothing. While the players on the field would love to walk away with the win, the coaches aren't worried about the score. Instead, they're worried about seeing how their backups perform.
Coaches typically learn more from training camp and joint practices but players on the bubble are afforded the opportunity to prove themselves during live games.
Of course, the flip side of that is that some players are unable to live up to expectations. With that being said, here are a two Browns that might have played their way off the roster.
James Hudson III, Offensive Tackle
This might feel like kicking a man when he's down since James Hudson III was injured during the game and left in a walking boot. We never want to see anyone injured so that by no means has any sway on him making the list. Instead, it's just the fact that we've seen enough.
A fourth-round pick in 2021 out of Cincinnati, Hudson has 14 starts in 45 appearances. He has yet to live up to his potential and even leading up to this game, he was seen as a weak link on the line during joint sessions with the Vikings.
Hudson has often been the backup left tackle behind Jedrick Wills, Jr. but on Saturday, he was moved to the right side with Germain Ifedi manning the blindside. Ifedi was also injured (as was Hakeem Adeniji), leaving them thin but there's no reason to keep trotting Hudson out there
Siaki Ika, Defensive Tackle
It's true that some players take time to develop but there are also times when you can see from the start someone was over-drafted. That was the case with Anthony Schwartz in 2021 but Andrew Berry hung on too long hoping he would turn the corner. He never did and they moved on ahead of the 2023 season.
Perhaps he learned from this and how they handle Siaki Iki will let us know the answer.
Ika was taken in the third round last season out of Baylor despite struggling with consistency in his final collegiate season and putting up some rough numbers at the NFL Combine. As a rookie, Ika was a healthy scratch for 13 games and recorded no stats in the four he played in.
Not much has changed as he struggled in both preseason games. His issue isn't power but rather hand usage and leverage. The good news is that they might be able to keep him on the practice squad if they want since it's unlikely he will get claimed right now.