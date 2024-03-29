Browns news: Amari Cooper extension could be on the way
Amari Cooper could finish his career with the Browns
By Randy Gurzi
Andrew Berry might not be done with extensions yet. The Cleveland Browns general manager recently added three years to Jerry Jeudy's contract but there's another wideout in his sights.
Reports have surfaced that Berry is ready to give Amari Cooper another deal. It's a great story for Cooper, who was essentially a salary dump from the Dallas Cowboys. Not only did he live up to the contract they no longer wanted to pay, but he's earned another deal as well.
That story and more can be found in today's news round up.
Cleveland Browns News
Browns roster: Another extension coming soon? — Jared Mueller, Dawgs by Nature
"It is noted that Cooper's negotiations will take priority after the NFL draft. An extension this year could reduce Cooper’s $23 million cap hit in 2024 and, given the team’s contract structure, stay decently low in 2025 as well."
Mueller quoted an Insider article from Mary Kay Cabot, who spoke with Andrew Berry about a potential extension for Cooper. Berry praised Cooper as a leader and expressed a desire to get a deal done by Week 1 of the regular season. His plan is to beat the market, which is approaching $30 million for a No. 1 wideout.
One Month Out From NFL Draft, Browns GM Andrew Berry Hints At Draft Plans — Anthony Moeglin, Browns Digest
"We don't think of the draft as {addressing} need necessarily," said Berry on Tuesday at the owner's meetings. "We think about it as more like long-term investment in the roster."
Berry is the master of saying something while saying very little. This might seem like a throwaway statement but it's not. He's saying they won't be looking solely at a need, so the idea that they have to draft a linebacker or defensive tackle in Round 2 might be incorrect. It also could give credence to the belief that this class — which is loaded at offensive tackle — is the time to find a replacement for Jedrick Wills.
Browns linked to Western Kentucky receiver Malachai Corley — DPD
Looking for the best player available could even lead to a wide receiver being selected at No. 54 overall. While this isn't a need following the addition of Jerry Jeudy, the Browns are still kicking the tires on wideouts such as Malachai Corley, who is scheduled to meet with Cleveland before the draft.
Bengals coach's latest comments on Tee Higgins should have Browns fans laughing — Ryan Heckman, DPD
It's well known that Tee Higgins wants out of Cincinnati. Or at least it's well known outside of Cincinnati.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor raised eyebrows with a recent quote: "We’re excited for Tee to have a great year for us." Either he's ignoring the entire situation or is just practicing the power of positive thinking.