Browns news: Amari Cooper gives Nick Chubb superb comeback gift
Amari Cooper gave Nick Chubb the best gift
By Randy Gurzi
Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper are easily the best players the Cleveland Browns have on offense. They're also the quietest.
Chubb's no-nonsense approach won fans over the minute he arrived as a second-round pick in 2018. Cooper joined in 2020 and it wasn't long before fans realized how similar they were. That's why it shouldn't be a surprise to hear Cooper knew exactly what to get for his friend as Chubb works his way back to the field.
The story on that gift and more can be found in today's news round-up.
Cleveland Browns News
Browns: Amari Cooper gives Nick Chubb a very fitting comeback gift — Jacob Roach, Browns Wire
"Chubb always dawns the Batman nickname, so Cooper gave him a diamond Batman symbol with a simple message on the back: 'Batman Returns'. There still isn’t a concrete timeline for Chubb’s return to the football field, but if he has anything to say about it, it will be sooner rather than later."
Browns Mock Draft 4.0: Andrew Berry Makes Moves, Fills Biggest Needs - Spencer German, Browns Digest
"In classic Andrew Berry fashion the Browns traded back from 54, sending that selection to the Lions who sent back pick 61, pick 164 in the fifth round and a 2025 fourth. Remember that return because it comes back into play later."
Ironically, our latest DPD mock draft also went with Malachi Corley, although we stayed at No. 54 to make the move. Cleveland has three good wideouts but two will be free agents in 2025. That's why it shouldn't be a surprise if they do go this route. German also has them landing Audric Estime, which would be an interesting pick at running back as well.
3 small-school steals the Browns can draft in late rounds — DPD
Leading up to Thursday, draft talk is going to take over the NFL world — more than it already has. Here's one example as we look at three players Cleveland could target from small schools on Day 3.
5 best touchdowns Nick Chubb has had with the Cleveland Browns ranked — Wendi Oliveros, DPD
A quick break from draft talk to look at Nick Chubb once again. Wendi Oliveros recaps the five best scoring plays from his career thus far, and we're hoping for many more.
Browns first round pick addresses recent trade rumors — Leigh Oleszczak, DPD
Greg Newsome continues to have his name pop up in trade rumors. The former first-round pick from Northwestern doesn't seem to worried about that and says he's comfortable with the Browns.