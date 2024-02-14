Browns news: Chasing the Chiefs a futile endeavor
The Cleveland Browns news round-up looks at a story claiming that chasing the Chiefs is pointless
By Randy Gurzi
Following the Super Bowl, some Cleveland Browns fans might have felt as though their team had a shot at making a run soon. The Kansas City Chiefs just won their third title under Patrick Mahomes but the Browns secured a win over the Baltimore Ravens, who lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, and the San Francisco 49ers, who went to the final seconds of overtime against K.C. in the Super Bowl.
There are others who feel as though this win from the Chiefs proves they might be unstoppable going forward. Following a season full of dropped passes and miscues, Mahomes still led them to a title. That has one writer asking if it's even worth trying to chase Mahomes. That story and more can be found in today's news round-up.
Cleveland Browns news
Are the Browns wasting their time trying to compete with Patrick Mahomes? — Jimmy Watkins, Cleveland.com
"If the Chiefs can navigate that gauntlet without a consistent perimeter threat, what might they do after drafting from this year’s loaded incoming receiver class? If Mahomes restructures his cap hit — which led the NFL last season at $37 million — to make room for veteran reinforcements, what else might Kansas City add? And if the Chiefs can correct the flaws that led to their most flawed championship roster, then who cares what the Browns do to add defensive line depth this offseason?"
Watkins makes a good point. If the Chiefs were ever going to lose, this was the season for that to happen. Not only did they win but they now can go into the offseason and load up at receiver to fix their glaring weakness. That makes it tough but teams shouldn't give up — and the Browns are still closer than they get credit for.
Report/Rumor on Browns interviewing former Buckeyes star LB & current OSU coach — Jared Mueller, Dawgs by Nature
"Laurinaitis played eight years in the NFL, seven with the St. Louis Rams who drafted him near the top of the second round of the 2009 NFL draft. The son of “Road Warrior Animal” of professional wrestling fame, Laurinaitis retired in 2017."
This one is interesting since the Browns don't have an opening for a linebacker coach. It's unknown what Laurinaitis might be interviewing for but Cleveland is apparently still adding to their staff.
Cleveland Browns post Super Bowl mock draft adds explosive EDGE — DPD
Casey Kinnamon is ready for draft season with his latest Browns mock draft. Here, he has Cleveland landing an explosive pass rusher — and while he says this isn't a major need, the value is too good to pass up. The same can be said for Johnny Wilson, the massive FSU wideout he adds in Round 3.
3 Big-name defenders Browns can sign in free agency for 2024 Super Bowl run — DPD
Not everyone thinks chasing the Chiefs is bad but to do so, the Browns are going to have to really work hard to massage the salary cap. If they can do that, perhaps they can land one of these star players to try and tip the scales in their favor.
Browns Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward discuss football, facial hair, and eventual 1-on-1 hoops showdown — DPD
Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward spoke with Sterling Holmes from FanSided and discussed several topics. One of those was the love they each have for basketball. Of course, that turned into a challenge as the two say they will play one-on-one soon.