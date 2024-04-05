Browns news: Deshaun Watson vows to be better, Greg Newsome to Chiefs?
Checking in on all the Cleveland Browns news making the round
By Randy Gurzi
Deshaun Watson answered a few questions recently as the Cleveland Browns quarterback continues to rehab his shoulder. He sounded confident as he claimed he's going to be better than he was before the injury — and he was starting to throw it well before he went to the IR.
Other news centers around Greg Newsome II. The fourth-year cornerback continues to come up in trade talks with the Kansas City Chiefs emerging as a new potential destination. A look at these stories and more can be found in today's news round up.
Cleveland Browns News
A Chiefs-Browns trade to replace L’Jarius Sneed as Cleveland pays for Watson — Mark Powell, FanSided
"In acquiring Newsome, the Chiefs would give up more than they received for Sneed. However, they can flip the Titans pick as well as a fourth rounder in the 2025 class to land one of the best young cornerbacks in the AFC."
This trade has the Browns landing a third-round pick in 2024 and a fourth-rounder in 2025. That's far less compensation that Cleveland fans would expect but in reality, it's probably a fair trade. Greg Newsome is a decent starter but players don't typically net a huge return, unless they play quarterback.
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson says he'll be 'ready by Week 1' following shoulder surgery — Tyler Carey, David Kinder II, WKYC
"I'll be better than I was before," he said. "I've put my whole life into this, and I want to make sure I come back even better than before."
Watson also said he's going to be ready to go by Week 1. That's welcome news for the Browns, who are hoping to have better luck this season when it comes to health.
3 Cleveland Browns who could be traded during the NFL Draft — DPD
If Greg Newsome were to be traded, it would make sense for that to happen during the draft. But who else could the Browns try and flip for more draft picks?
Is Andrew Berry concerned Nick Chubb might not return to Browns in 2024?
Perhaps it's nothing but the Browns are kicking the tires on Trey Benson with the draft approaching. With two running backs already added, could this mean Andrew Berry has concerns about Nick Chubb being back in 2024?
Browns meet with Kingsley Suamataia, have plans for top receiver visit
Cleveland met with a massive offensive tackle from BYU as they look for a potential replacement for Jedrick Wills down the line. They could also be looking for more help at receiver.