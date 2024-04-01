Browns news: Hard Knocks a possibility in 2024
The Browns could once again be featured on HBO
By Randy Gurzi
Back in 2018, the Cleveland Browns were featured on the acclaimed HBO series 'Hard Knocks'. There was plenty to follow that year with the arrival of Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, and Nick Chubb. It was also an interesting look inside at Hue Jackson, who continued to prove he was in way over his head as an NFL coach.
Now in 2024, there's a possibility the Browns will again be on the show, even though they wouldn't be the singular focus. A new reformated version of the show will take place in-season — rather than during training camp — and will focus on an entire division. Our first news story dives into this and explains why the AFC North makes sense.
Cleveland Browns news
Browns might be in line for reformatted Hard Knocks — Thomas Moore, Dawgs by Nature
"The AFC North should be a strong candidate given that the division should be competitive, and the quarterback situation with each team is interesting as the Ravens have 'MVP' Lamar Jackson; the Steelers signed Russell Wilson and traded for Justin Fields; and both the Bengals, with Joe Burrow, and the Browns, with Deshaun Watson, have their quarterbacks returning from injuries."
Moore is correct in his assessment. There are a lot of storylines of interest and that even includes Nick Chubb trying to come back from another knee injury. Although, watching him work out and hardly speak might not be too dramatic. But there are other interesting players in Cleveland as well, like the king of the workout video, Jameis Winston.
Why the Browns will be cautious with Dorian Thompson-Robinson and were surprised to land Tyler Huntley — Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland.com
"Watson’s return from shoulder surgery, Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s return from a season-ending hip injury has flown under the radar."
When Tyler Huntley was signed, there were several theories being thrown around. One included a fear that Deshaun Watson wasn't progressing well enough in his recovery. As MKC says, the injury Dorian Thompson-Robinson suffered has been largely overlooked. Playing it safe is the right move and that seems to be the best reason for adding Huntley.
Ranking the Browns biggest NFL draft gems of the last decade — DPD
Cleveland has been able to build up their roster through every means — draft, free agency, and trades. But no team finds sustained success unless their drafting is leading the way. Thankfully, for the Browns, they have done well in this department over the past several years. Here, we look at the best selections they've made in the past decade.
3 Browns players who could be nice surprises in 2024 — DPD
Myles Garrett, Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper, and Nick Chubb (when he returns) will all be key players for the Cleveland Browns in 2024. But to have a chance at winning their division, they need their role players to step up and these three could be prime candidates to break out.