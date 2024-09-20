Browns QB Jameis Winston is comedy gold as he ranks fast food restaurants
By Randy Gurzi
Jameis Winston is a national treasure.
The Cleveland Browns signed Winston to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Deshaun Watson and he made an appearance in their second game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Winston was brought in to run the ball on fourth-and-short twice and converted two first downs. As fun as it was to watch him take on the role once occupied by Jacoby Brissett, Winston won over fans long before that with his overly enthusiastic personality.
Known for making some of the funniest workout videos, Winston is often comedy gold — and it doesn't appear as if he's even trying. That was the case in a video he made recently where he ranks 10 of his favorite fast-food restaurants.
Winston seemed disappointed in himself for not leaving space for Krispy Kreme to overtake Dunkin Donuts. It's hard to say if that portion of the video was the best part or if it was how excited he was to say "Eat Fresh" when Subway popped up.
Overall, it felt as though Winston wanted to rank every food place as high as possible — except Panda Express. They clearly have work to do in his eyes whereas the rest have plenty of goodness to offer.
The No. 1 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Florida State, Winston spent five years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and four with the New Orleans Saints. In those nine seasons, he has completed 61.2 percent of his attempts for 22,104 yards with 141 yards and 99 touchdowns.
Cleveland hopes they can keep Watson in the lineup this year but they have faith in Winston should they need to turn to him. If that were the case, he would be far easier to root for than Watson.