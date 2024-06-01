Browns QB Jameis Winston might have dropped some breaking news
By Randy Gurzi
When the Cleveland Browns decided to part ways with former offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and replace him with Ken Dorsey, one question was asked — who would call plays?
Since taking over as the head coach in 2020, Kevin Stefanski has handled this job. While he takes criticism for his choices, he's done well enough to win two NFL Head Coach of the Year Awards in four seasons. Still, there's something to be said for shaking things up on offense, which has been the plan with Dorsey.
The former Buffalo Bills OC has been hands-on throughout OTAs, showing that this offense is going to have his stamp on it. Backup quarterback Jameis Winston echoed that sentiment and might have even dropped some breaking news by suggesting Dorsey will call plays.
Winston went into detail on what he likes about Dorsey and said the coach was "installing the plays, calling the plays" during OTAs and called the work the new Cleveland OC is doing "a blessing."
Browns chose Ken Dorsey largely due to his work with QBs
Winston has gotten a lot of work as Deshaun Watson works his way back following offseason shoulder surgery. The former No. 1 pick was signed in the offseason and has picked up the offense quickly, and looked sharp during workouts. His comfort with Dorsey as a coach and play-caller has helped him get up to speed in a hurry.
That's exactly what the Browns were hoping for when they hired Dorsey. He has a strong track record with quarterbacks, working well with Cam Newton while with the Carolina Panthers and Josh Allen while in Buffalo.
With the Browns, his job will be to get the most out of Watson, who is entering his third season with the franchise. If he can get him to become close to the player we saw in Houston, this hire will have been well worth it.