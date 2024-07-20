Browns tied for third most players in ESPN's top-10 rankings
ESPN recently released its 2024 NFL Executives, Coaches, and Scouts position rankings, and the Cleveland Browns were one of the league's consistently featured teams. With six top-10 players at their position, the Browns are tied for third most.
The Browns have spent the past decade building this roster. They selected Joel Bitonio in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft and have been able to hold onto some key role players since. While the process hasn’t been the easiest for most fans (61-101-1), it seems it is finally starting to come together for the orange and brown.
Teams With The Most Top-10
San Francisco 49ers: 9
Baltimore Ravens: 7
Detroit Lions: 7
Kansas City Cheifs: 7
Cleveland Browns: 6
Houston Texans: 6
Philadelphia Eagles: 6
Green Bay Packers: 5
Cleveland Browns 2024 Top-10 Players
RB: Nick Chubb (3)
TE: David Njoku (6)
IOL: Joel Bitonio (5)
DE: Myles Garret (1)
LB: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6)
CB: Denzel Ward (2)
Cleveland Browns Honorable Mentions and Votes Received:
WR: Amari Cooper
IOL: Wyatt Teller
CB: Martin Emerson (Received Votes)
S: Grant Delpit (Received Votes)
The Cleveland Browns seem to have set themselves up to be a playoff-caliber team for the foreseeable future and even possibly a Super Bowl contender with the proper development of the young players on the roster.
While there are still question marks remaining at certain positions moving forward and contract negotiations that could determine the future of the offense, the process seems to continue in the right direction for the Browns. As of now, their main focus will be on keeping players healthy, looking to win the AFC North Division and make it past the Wild Card round.