Browns vs. Titans Week 3: Date, Time, Injuries, Streaming, More
The Cleveland Browns host the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. Here's all the information you need to catch the game.
By Randy Gurzi
Looking to get back on track, the Cleveland Browns host the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. Each team comes into the game with a record of 1-1 and has its share of issues to deal with.
For Cleveland, they're thrilled with the play of their defense but the offense has been a mess. They were responsible for giving up 14 points on turnovers last week in a 26-22 loss to the Steelers.
As for the Titans, they have problems of their own. Ryan Tannehill has been struggling and that's helped Will Levis become a very popular man in Nashville. Tannehill could use a solid outing to keep the rookie on the bench, but it feels as though that would be delaying the inevitable.
With each team needing a win, let's look ahead to the game with the injury report as well as all the broadcast information to make sure you don't miss the action.
Browns vs. Titans key injuries
Cleveland doesn't have a long injury list but they do have two starters on IR in Jack Conklin and Nick Chubb. As far as their active roster is concerned, Greg Newsome is the only player they know will miss the game but James Hudson is questionable.
Browns injuries:
OUT: Greg Newsome II, CB, Elbow
QUESTIONABLE: James Hudson, OT, Ankle
Tennessee has more players listed on their report including DeAndre Hopkins, who is dealing with an ankle injury.
Titans injuries:
OUT: Peter Skoronski, OG, Abs
OUT: Kearis Jackson, WR, Ankle
QUESTIONABLE: DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Ankle
QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Kendall, CB, Hip
QUESTIONABLE: Teair Tart, DT, Knee
QUESTIONABLE: Denico Auty, DT, Hip/Groin
Browns vs. Titans game information
Here's all the information needed in order to watch or listen to the game.
Date: Sunday, Sep. 24
Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Cleveland, OH
Stadium: Cleveland Browns Stadium
TV Info: CBS
Radio Broadcast: Live Browns Radio
Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket, FuboTV