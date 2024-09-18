Browns transform their offense in 4-round 2025 NFL mock draft
By Randy Gurzi
At 1-1, the Cleveland Browns are in decent shape heading into a Week 3 showdown with the New York Giants.
They're right behind the 2-0 Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North and ahead of the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. They're also favored by six points (as of Tuesday) against the struggling — and wildly inconsistent — Giants.
Even with all that being said, there are still several holes on the roster that need to be addressed. That's what we do with this 4-Round 2025 NFL Mock Draft, which is heavily focused on offense.
Round 1: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
An ab injury forced Quinn Ewers out of the game for the Texas Longhorns and he might not see the field again, thanks to the explosion from Arch Manning. That's a positive for Manning but we shouldn't act as if Ewers wasn't making strides as a quarterback.
The former Ohio State Buckeye has completed 65.3 percent of his passing attempts for 6,347 yards with 45 touchdowns and just 14 picks. He has a bright future in the NFL and the Browns would be wise to use their first-round pick to bring him in.
Cleveland might not be able to get out of their awful contract with Deshaun Watson, but they have to move on. He was better in the win over the Jaguars, but after scoring a touchdown on their scripted opening drive, he led the offense to just nine points. It's time to bite the bullet and move on, which Ewers allows them to do.
Round 2: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Another problem area for the Browns has been left tackle. James Hudson III has been starting in 2024 with Jedrick Wills, Jr. and Jack Conklin injured. He's been driving the struggle bus for two games now but we can't pretend Wills was lighting it up. He's also had a lot of issues with durability.
The Browns should have selected a tackle in the loaded 2024 class, but they make up for that here with Josh Simmons from Ohio State. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, Simmons has shown progression in each of the past three seasons and excels as a pass blocker.
Round 3: Devin Neal, RB, Kansas
We're all waiting to see Nick Chubb get back on the field, but there's a chance he won't be the same player we remember. Yes, he bounced back from a serious knee injury at Georgia but that was in 2015.
It's nearly a full decade later and Chubb turns 29 this year — which is when most running backs normally see a decline. That's not to say he'll be bad, by any stretch, but the Browns need to think about life after No. 24.
Enter Devin Neal from Kansas. The 5-foot-11, 208-pound back topped 1,000 yards in 2022 and 2023. After three games this season, he has 3,410 yards and 35 touchdowns on the ground. He's also a decent weapon in the passing game, with 490 yards and a touchdown on 54 receptions. Neal could be the back of the future for Cleveland.
Round 4: Nickolas Martin, LB, Oklahoma State
Our first defensive player joins the team in Round 4. Nickolas Martin from Oklahoma State is undersized for a linebacker but he's still one of the top players at his position in the nation.
Martin had 83 tackles, six sacks, and two picks as a junior. Bringing him in to work alongside Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoahm who was recently extended for three years, would make the linebacker corps a nightmare for any opposing offense.