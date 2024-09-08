Browns pre-game fit: Za'Darius Smith, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah light up social media
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns won more than their share of awards during the 2023 season. Myles Garrett was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Joe Flacco was the NFL Comeback Player of the Year. There were also coaching awards with Jim Schwartz taking home the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Award while Kevin Stefanski won his second NFL Head Coach of the Year Award.
There were also honors for how they showed up to games as linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was named GQ's Most Stylish Player.
JOK used traditional styles from African culture as he displayed pride in his Ghanaian roots. The look took off and became a weekly phenomenon that continues into 2024. Ahead of their showdown with the Dallas Cowboys, JOK stopped to take some photos in what might already be the best pre-game fit of the year.
Not to be outdone, fellow defender Za'Darius Smith showed up in style as well. The second-year Cleveland Brown showed his love for the team colors by sporting an all-orange cowboy attire. Rather fitting with the Cowboys ready to take the field.
JOK recently signed an extension this offseason following a breakout performance in 2023. He agreed to terms on a three-year contract worth $39 million. In his third season, he had 101 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two picks, and an unreal 20 tackles for a loss.
Smith was traded to Cleveland from Minnesota last year and signed a two-year extension in the offseason. He will earn $23 million over the next two seasons as the starter across from Garrett.
In his first year with the Browns, Smith had 27 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 29 quarterback pressures.