Browns vs. Titans: Prediction and odds for Week 3
• Browns are favored again, but not by much
• Titans defense could give OL problems
• This will come down to the final minutes
By Randy Gurzi
Week 3 couldn't get here quick enough for the Cleveland Browns following their frustrating Week 2 loss. It's a short week after they were featured on Monday Night Football and they'll be in action early, hosting the Tennessee Titans at 1:00.
Entering the game, Cleveland is slight favorites with each team coming in at 1-1. Of course, they still can't take this Titans squad lightly, since they're well-coached and typically make things tough on their opponents.
With all that being said, let's see who is expected to win while also predicting the outcome in Week 3.
Browns vs. Titans odds for Week 3
Tennessee is the underdog in Cleveland with a line of 3.5. The Browns moneyline is -184 with the Titans at +154. The over/under is 39.5 which means they don't see these two teams lighting it up — which is understandable since neither offense has looked great just yet.
Browns vs. Titans Prediction Week 3
Cleveland has completely flipped their run defense around under Jim Schwartz. In 2022, they were one of the worst in the NFL but this year, they've been one of the top defenses when it comes to slowing down the rushing attack. It's a small sample size but throughout the first two weeks, they're fourth in the league with just 130 yards given up on the ground.
Dalvin Tomlinson has been one reason for this but he's not alone. Fellow free agent addition Shelby Harris has been excellent in run defense and even Jordan Elliott has been better than expected.
Tennessee, which is typically one of the more dominant running teams, enters 11th overall after two games. That's not bad by any means, but it's not what they expect with Derrick Henry leading the way. They'll be trying to get him going while the Browns aim to keep him under wraps, which will help them really unleash their pass-rushers on third downs.
In this prediction, the Browns are able to hold their own and keep Ryan Tannehill and the offense from punching it in the red zone as much as they would like. A late touchdown from Kareem Hunt helps to ice things as Cleveland wins by eight — covering the spread and quieting the criticism for at least one week.
Prediction: Cleveland 24, Tennesse 16