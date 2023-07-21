Can UDFA Caleb Biggers find a role in the Browns secondary?
Former Bowling Green and Boise State cornerback Caleb Biggers signed with the Cleveland Browns as an unrestricted free agent this spring. Can he find a home in the Browns secondary?
The 5-foot-10, 202-pound cornerback played in 25 games, starting in 19, during his time at Bowling Green State University, before transferring to Boise State in 2021.
Once at Boise State, Biggers played in all 12 games and secured a starting role for the Broncos in eight games that season.
In 2022, Biggers started all 14 games of his fifth-year season. The Broncos went on to win the Mountain West Mountain Division last year, but ultimately lost the conference championship game to Fresno State. Boise State went on to beat North Texas in the 2022 Frisco Bowl with Biggers recording three total tackles and one forced fumble.
Biggers noted strengths on his ProFootballNetwork.com draft profile:
"“Adequately sized corner who must play facing the action. Drives to the ball out of his plant and shows a closing burst of speed. Fires upfield to defend screen passes and gives effort against the run.”"- Tony Pauline, PFN
While Biggers weaknesses were noted:
"“Must improve his footwork, as he gets twisted and turned moving in reverse. Struggles staying on the receiver’s hip out of breaks. Totaled just one interception over the past two years.”"- Tony Pauline, PFN
So how do Caleb Biggers’ numbers compare to 2023 cornerbacks taken in the first and second rounds?
Caleb Biggers - Boise State - UDFA - Cleveland Browns
Bowling Green 2018-20:
- 25 Games
- 100 Total Tackles (64 solo - 34 Assisted - 4 For Loss)
- 4 Passes Defended
- 1 Fumble Recovery
Boise State 2021-22:
- 26 Games
- 73 Total Tackles (57 Solo - 16 Assisted - 5.5 For Loss)
- 1 Sack
- 10 Passes Defended
- 1 Forced Fumble
- 1 Fumble Recovery
- 1 Interception
Devon Weatherspoon - Illinois - Rd.1 5th Pick - Seattle Seahawks
- 42 Games
- 159 Total Tackles (116 Solo - 43 Assisted - 11.5 For Loss)
- 1 Sack
- 30 Passes Defended
- 1 Forced Fumble
- 3 Fumble Recoveries
- 5 Interceptions
Emmanuel Forbes - Mississippi State - Rd.1 16th Pick - Washington Commanders
- 35 Games
- 142 Total Tackles (89 Solo - 53 Assisted - 6.5 For Loss)
- 1 Sack
- 34 Passes Defended
- 1 Forced Fumble
- 14 Interceptions
Christian Gonzalez - Oregon - Rd.1 17th Pick - New England Patriots
Colorado 2020-21:
- 17 Games
- 73 Total Tackles (60 Solo - 13 Assisted - 5.5 For Loss)
- 9 Passes Defended
Oregon 2022:
- 12 Games
- 50 Total Tackles (35 Solo - 15 Assisted - 1 For Loss)
- 11 Passes Defended
- 4 Interceprions
Devonte Banks - Maryland - Rd.1 24th Pick - New York Giants
- 30 Games
- 83 Total Tackles (61 Solo - 22 Assisted - .5 For Loss)
- .5 Sacks
- 13 Passes Defended
- 2 Interceptions
Joey Porter Jr - Penn State - Rd.2 32nd Pick - Pittsburgh Steelers
- 30 Games
- 94 Total Tackles (74 Solo - 20 Assisted - 1 For Loss)
- 1 Sack
- 19 Passes Defended
- 1 Forced Fumble
- 1 Fumble Recovery
- 1 Interception
The Cleveland Browns are entering 2023 with the 8th-best secondary according to Pro Football Focus.
The Browns also drafted cornerback Cameron Mitchell in the 5th round this spring, making Biggers week 1 roster spot questionable.