Cleveland Browns: 3 QBs who could force a release to replace Deshaun Watson
If one of these 3 veteran QBs wanted a chance to start, they could force a release and call the Cleveland Browns
By Randy Gurzi
The news that Deshaun Watson will be out for the season felt like a gut punch for the Cleveland Browns fan base. Watson was just returning from a shoulder injury and notched his first signature win with the franchise. A few days later, it was all over after a broken bone in the shoulder was discovered.
Since then, the Browns have said Dorian Thompson-Robinson would get the start instead of P.J. Walker. This feels like the right call but what if neither quarterback is up to the task? While it might seem as though there are no good options in such a scenario since the trade deadline has passed, there are some veterans who could force their way out and sign with Cleveland.
3. Mac Jones, New England Patriots
This one might be the least likely since he has hardly any leverage but Mac Jones was recently benched in favor of Bailey Zappe. A first-round pick in 2021, Jones will now be third on the New England Patriots depth chart with Will Grier moving to QB2. While he did struggle this season, Jones has proven in the past he can be successful especially when the defense keeps the score low.
In Cleveland, that would be the case. This defense has been solid throughout the year and a quarterback such as Jones could be what the offense needs in order to stay on task. He’s not going to put the team on his back, but he can be a solid game-manager.
Of course, the first step would be securing his release and since he’s on a rookie deal, that won’t be easy. But it’s clear the Patriots are ready to move in a different direction and he’s surely ready to as well. And while he might have had his issues in New England, the fact remains that their offense has more problems than just Jones. Meaning a fresh start could be exactly what he needs.
