Cleveland Browns: Deshaun Watson had NSFW response to pick-six
Deshaun Watson threw a pick-six on the second play of the game during the Cleveland Browns Week 10 win and had quite the response when speaking with the media
By Randy Gurzi
When Deshaun Watson threw a pick-six on the second play of the game in Week 10, there were plenty of Cleveland Browns fans experiencing déjà vu. This weekend against the Baltimore Ravens was Watson's first start against an AFC North opponent since Week 2. And in that one, he started the game out by throwing a pick-six that gave the Steelers an early lead.
Cleveland was unable to win against Pittsburgh but this time, they fought back. Despite being down 14 in the final quarter, the Browns won 33-31. After the game, Watson met with the media and didn't hold back when asked how he felt after the disastrous first pass.
Watson had an NSFW response when he said what he was thinking, which is probably what a lot of fans were thinking. Watson stated that Kyle Hamilton, a 6-foot-4 safety, made a good play but that it shouldn't happen. Thankfully, they overcame the turnover but he understands ball protection needs to be a higher priority.
The entire first quarter was a problem for Watson, who was 1-of-9 for 19 yards with the pick. He did turn it around after that and was on fire after halftime. In the final 30 minutes, he was 14-of-14 for 134 yards and led the offense down the field for a game-winning field goal.
As impressive as that was, Watson nearly turned it over at the end as well. Baltimore pass-rusher Odafe Oweh sacked Watson and forced a fumble at the Cleveland 31. Wyatt Teller was able to recover the fumble, which allowed the final drive to continue.
Again, Watson was excellent in the second half and showed just how good he can be in this offense. Having said that, the narrative would be wildly different without Teller making that recovery. It also would have been more déjà vu since their attempted comeback against the Steelers in Week 2 ended thanks to Watson fumbling in Cleveland territory.