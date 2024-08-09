Cleveland Browns Fantasy Football Roundup: TE Edition
By Britt Gerken
This series explores what the fantasy football experts think about the value of Cleveland Browns players. The following position groups are already completed: quarterback, wide receiver, and running back.
The rankings used in this article can be found on ESPN, NFL Fantasy, and Yahoo. The lists are based off of being in a points-per-reception league (PPR).
David Njoku
David Njoku is finally starting to earn respect around the league as a top tight end. Njoku is tight end No. 8 for ESPN and 10 for both NFL Fantasy and Yahoo.
Njoku finished with just under 900 receiving yards last year and six touchdowns. These were both career highs for him. Once he started to become a featured weapon in the offense, he was able to put it all together and be extremely productive.
Jordan Akins
Jordan Akins is not ranked on any of the three lists. This is to be expected as Akins was not heavily featured in the offense last year. The tight end was barely able to break 100 receiving yards on the year and failed to score a touchdown.
Final Verdict
Njoku provides a great opportunity for fantasy managers to take a tight end late that makes a difference. Njoku was able to put a complete season together last year and is looking to continue to build off of his success.
The addition of Ken Dorsey as offensive coordinator should help Njoku as well. Last year in Buffalo, Dorsey featured both Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox.
Another advantage the Njoku possesses is his ability to get a lot of yards after the catch (YAC). Almost 600 of his receiving yards came after the catch. Njoku finished last year with the eighth most YAC in the entire NFL and was the top-ranked tight end in the category as well thanks to runs like this.
If this offense is as "juicy" as Njoku says it is, he could be in for a big year. Njoku provides great value and has the potential to finish as one of the top tight ends in the NFL. This late-round value could help propel a team to a fantasy championship.