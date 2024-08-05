Cleveland Browns Fantasy Football Roundup: WR Edition
By Britt Gerken
This series is focused on what the fantasy football experts think about the Cleveland Browns for each position group. If you missed the first article about quarterbacks, you can find it here.
The rankings used in this article are from ESPN, NFL Fantasy, and Yahoo and are based on a points-per-reception (PPR) league.
1. Amari Cooper
Amari Cooper is viewed the most favorably among the Browns' receivers, even though the experts have differing opinions on how effective he will be this year. NFL Fantasy has him ranked the highest at wide receiver 20, then Yahoo has him at 22, and ESPN has him at 33.
2. Jerry Jeudy
Jerry Jeudy is the newest addition to the Browns' receiving core, and some believe is poised to have a breakout year. The rankings for Jeudy are relatively low from everyone. ESPN has him ranked as receiver 53, followed by NFL Fantasy at 57, and finally with Yahoo at 63.
3. Elijah Moore
Elijah Moore had a difficult year last year in his first season with the Browns and some are wondering where he fits in with this year's wide receiver group. ESPN does not have Moore in their top 60 wide receivers. NFL Fantasy doesn't have him in their top 80 either. Meanwhile, Yahoo has him ranked at 72.
4. Cedric Tillman
Cedric Tillman has been garnering interest for his stellar training camp performances. Similar to Moore, only Yahoo has Tillman ranked coming in at receiver 97.
Final Verdict
Cooper is the only receiver that is close to being a sure thing this year, as the wideout has finished 4 of the last 5 years with both 70+ catches and over 1,000 yeards. This consistency should be a welcomed addition to any fantasy team.
Jeudy provides a low risk, high reward selection. He is not likely to be taken until late in the draft and should be worthy of a late round flyer. This is the type of move that could help propel a team to a fantasy championship if he does have his breakout year.
Moore is probably not worthy of a roster spot in most fantasy leagues. The Browns want to get him involved in the offense, but were unable to do so last year consistently and effectively. His fit with the addition of Jeudy and the potential emergence of Tillman lessens his fantasy appeal.
Tillman did not do much his rookie year, barely going over 200 yards. However, the big bodied receiver might be worth a flyer if you are in an extremely deep league. Tillman has the potential to have an impact in the red zone, making him an appealing option.