Cleveland Browns inactive list for Week 3 game against Giants
By Randy Gurzi
Week 3 brings the Cleveland Browns back home to Huntington Bank Field as they host the New York Giants.
Cleveland is 1-1 after winning in Week 2 against Jacksonville, whereas the Giants are 0-2 and looking for their first win of the season. Cleveland is favored by nearly a touchdown but still will have to overcome a couple of injuries this week.
Tight end David Njoku will miss another contest after suffering an ankle injury in Week 1. Jack Conklin will also be sidelined with the veteran tackle dealing with a hamstring injury.
With that being said, let's look at the injury report and inactive list for the Browns and Giants in Week 3.
Browns injury report
David Njoku, TE, Out (Ankle)
Jack Conklin, OT, Out (Knee)
Pierre Strong, Jr., RB, Out (Hamstring)
Jedrick Wills, Jr., OT, Questionable (Knee)
Giants injury report
Nick McCloud, CB, Out (Knee)
Darius Muasau, LB, Questionable (Knee)
Brian Burns, EDGE, Questionable (Groin)
Browns full list of inactive players
Cleveland brought up Tony Brown II and Geoff Swaim ahead of the game and they will be active. Brown is a special teams stud who was signed in the offseason. Swaim is a veteran tight end who will help them replace Njoku who is out for the second week in a row.
They also got a boost when it was announced that Jedrick Wills, Jr. was set to make his season debut in Week 3. Wills missed the first two games with a knee injury suffered in 2023.
With those moves, here's a look at which players are inactive on Sunday for Cleveland:
List will update once names are available.
Giants full list of inactive players
The Giants were concerned about Brian Burns missing the game as he was dealing with a groin injury all week. They received good news ahead of the game, however, as Burns is set to take the field against Cleveland.
List will update once names are available.