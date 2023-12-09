Cleveland Browns injury report: Dawand Jones out in Week 14
The Cleveland Browns will be without Dawand Jones in Week 14 but could get Denzel Ward back
By Randy Gurzi
With just five games left to play, the Cleveland Browns are trying to get their players healthy. While they know Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, and Jack Conklin aren't coming back, they're hopeful a couple of players could return for the final stretch. One of those is Denzel Ward, who missed the past two games with a shoulder injury.
Heading into Week 14, Ward has been elevated to questionable which is a good sign. Also questionable are Amari Cooper and Cameron Mitchell. Even if they don't all suit up against the Jacksonville Jaguars, things are looking up for them. But that doesn't mean it's all good news.
On Saturday, the Browns made a few moves including elevating Joe Flacco and waiving P.J. Walker. They also downgraded Dawand Jones to out as he deals with a knee injury. His knee has been bothering him for a few weeks and Jones has even split time with James Hudson at right tackle.
Cleveland is going to miss Jones as they go up against the Jaguars, who have some capable pass rushers including Josh Allen and Travon Walker. The rookie fourth-round pick has been a sensational find when he's on the field, especially in pass protection.
Even with that being the case, the Jaguars are dealing with more injuries right now. They're still not sure if Trevor Lawrence will play and also have their top running back listed as questionable. Here's the full injury report for each team, including five players Jacksonville won't have in Cleveland.
Cleveland Browns injury report
OUT
Dawand Jones, OT, Knee
QUESTIONABLE
Amari Cooper, WR, Concussion/Ribs
Denzel Ward, CB, Shoulder
Cam Mitchell, CB, Hamstring
Jacksonville Jaguars injury report
OUT
Brenton Strange, TE, Foot
Walker Little, OT, Hamstring
Christian Braswell, CB, Hamstring
Tre Herndon, CB, Hamstring
Tyson Campbell, CB, Quad
QUESTIONABLE
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Ankle
Travis Etienne, RB, Ribs
D'Ernest Johnson, RB, Knee
Foley Fatukasi, DT, Heel