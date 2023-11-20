Cleveland Browns news: Nick Chubb returns in Week 11
The Cleveland Browns had a couple of inspirational appearances in Week 11 with Nick Chubb and Jim Donovan coming out before their win over Pittsburgh
By Randy Gurzi
It was an emotional day all around for the Cleveland Browns. They were facing the team that injured Nick Chubb in Week 2 and handed them a four-point loss, and Chubb made a brief appearance before the game. The fan-favorite stepped out long enough to get fans on their feet but then headed back to the locker room.
Cleveland had another inspirational appearance before kick-off as well. Broadcaster Jim Donovan, who recently stepped away to aggressively battle leukemia, was the honorary Dawg Pound captain. He was back in the booth for the game but before the coin toss, he was out there smashing a guitar in front of a raucous crowd.
The Browns went on to win this game 13-10 and they're now 7-3 on the season. There's some renewed hope after losing Deshaun Watson for the season and they had Chubb and Donovan tp thank for some extra motivation. Those stories and more can be found in today's news round-up.
Cleveland Browns news
Browns bring Nick Chubb back for player introductions before Steelers game — Dan Labbe, Cleveland.com
"Browns running back Nick Chubb might not play again until sometime next season, but he was a part of the pregame festivities on Sunday before the Browns played the Steelers. Chubb was introduced to the crowd during pregame introductions after all the defensive players were introduced. On crutches, Chubb came out of the home locker room tunnel just past the entrance and smiled while the crowd cheered for him before he turned and made his way back up the tunnel."
A large knee brace could be seen on Chubb's left leg and he surely didn't want to be seen on crutches for long — which would explain his quick return to the tunnel. Still, his appearance before the Browns played the same team that he was injured against in Week 2 was a huge lift. Cleveland won this one and was glad to do so with Chubb and Jim Donovan in the building.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson delivers late in Browns' victory — Jake Trotter, ESPN
"Those are big moments, where you're looking for your guy to come through. He came through," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Came through when it mattered."
Kevin Stefanski was right that DTR came through when it mattered most. He might not have been perfect but he didn't put his team in a hole and when they needed points, he put them in position to score. That's all they need from him going forward, especially if the defense continues to dominate as they have.
Jim Donovan gets game ball from Kevin Stefanski — DPD
After stepping away to focus on his health, Jim Donovan was back this weekend. Not only did he give us another legendary game-winning call, but he was on the field to fire up the fans beforehand as well. Donovan was the honoray Dawg Pound captain and broke a guitar to get the fans on their feet. Then after the game, Kevin Stefanski delivered him a game ball. Who's cutting onions?
Cleveland Browns add Joe Flacco to practice squad as quarterback insurance — DPD
Dorian Thompson-Robinson did enough to get the win in Week 11 but the Browns still wanted more depth behind him. That's why they signed Joe Flacco late on Sunday to their practice squad. He will start as QB3 but there's no reason to believe he can't surpass P.J. Walker once he's up to speed.