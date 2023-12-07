Cleveland Browns news: Return to Berea features positive injury updates
The Cleveland Browns are back in Berea and they got a lot of positive news when they took to the practice field on Wednesday
Injuries have been destroying the Cleveland Browns all year. While they've adapted to the loss of Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson, this past weekend was too much. The offense — even without their starting tackles — has been able to do just enough to win thanks to their incredible defense. Against the Rams, however, that defense wasn't very good.
It also wasn't their normal unit. Cleveland recently lost Rodney McLeod and Denzel Ward was out for a couple of games. Throw in the shoulder injury that limited Myles Garrett and it was too much to overcome. The good news is that the defenders are starting to get healthy which is the them in today's news round-up.
Browns get multiple injured players back on the practice field Wednesday — Jacob Roach, Browns Wire
"Injuries have been a big part of the season for the Cleveland Browns despite the 7-5 record. They have battled down several key players at premium positions but help is on the way. Cornerback Denzel Ward has been fantastic this year and the team has missed him the last two weeks, he is returning to the practice field Wednesday which comes at a great time."
Cleveland is also getting Marquise Goodwin back on the practice field. His speed would be welcome for an offense that's still looking for the ability to stretch the field. Still, no return to health will mean more to this team than Denzel Ward.
QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson returns to practice on Wednesday — Kelsey Russo, ClevelandBrowns.com
"Thompson-Robinson remains in the concussion protocol but has continued to progress since he took a hit late in the third quarter against the Broncos in Week 12. He did not participate in practice throughout the week when the Browns were in Los Angeles and did not play in Week 13 against the Rams. Veteran QB Joe Flacco – who had been signed to the practice squad about 14 days earlier – earned his first start with the Browns. Flacco finished the game completing 23 of 44 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns, as well as an interception."
There's no word on whether or not DTR would start in Week 14 if healthy or if the Browns would go with Joe Flacco. The rookie was starting to see the light bulb go off but he still wasn't pushing the ball down field much. Flacco might have had a costly turnover but he was able to threaten the safeties deep. It will be a tough call for Kevin Stefanski.
Browns designate cornerback to return from injured reserve — Dan Labbe, Cleveland.com
"The Browns cornerback room is starting to get healthy again. Rookie cornerback Cam Mitchell has been designated for return from injured reserve. He has been on IR since Nov. 7 with a hamstring injury. A fifth-round pick out of Northwestern, Mitchell has played in eight games with one start this season."
Cam Mitchell was playing well when he was on the field and really would have been relied upon when Denzel Ward was hurt. Fortunately, both should be returning soon. With the playoffs right around the corner, the timing couldn't be better for this team to start getting healthy.
