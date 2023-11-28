Cleveland Browns news: Sean Payton gives blueprint to beating Browns defense
The Cleveland Browns news round-up brings you everything you need to know, including Sean Payton discussing a weakness he saw on tape
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns are still reeling from their loss in Week 12 to the Denver Broncos. They went into the weekend riding a three-game winning streak, which ended as the Broncos won their fifth straight. In addition to the loss, the Browns saw several players leave the game with injuries including Myles Garrett and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Garrett's was a major concern since he said he "heard a pop" in his shoulder and needed an MRI. Thankfully, there was some good news on Monday. As for DTR, he's going to be in concussion protocol and we might not know for a few days if he will be back in time to play in Week 13.
While Cleveland was trying to figure out who will be healthy, Denver head coach Sean Payton discussed his team's victory. That led to him highlighting where he thought they could take advantage of the Browns, which could be a blueprint for other teams to deal with this talented defense. Those stories and more can be found in today's news round-up.
Cleveland Browns news
Sean Payton Recognized a Big Browns' Defensive Weakness on Tape — Chad Jensen, Mile High Huddle
“There have been weeks where he’s had 30 yards or whatnot, and I wouldn’t have guessed whether he would, or he wouldn’t have," Payton said of Wilson's rushing production on Monday. "This was a week that I would’ve guessed he was going to have good rushing yards because there were a number of good examples of zone reads. The way their ends played and the way they played defensively, we kind of felt like that package of offensive plays that gave him opportunities to run were going to be really good, and they were called yesterday."
Russell Wilson finished with 34 yards and a touchdown on the day. The total might not sound like a lot but he was effective when he would take off and run. Payton noticed the way Cleveland's ends lined up and felt as though his team could take advantage with the zone read. That could be a problem for the Browns with a couple of teams they will be facing down the stretch, so let's hope they use this one to clean that up.
Browns' Myles Garrett suffered no structural damage to shoulder — Jake Trotter, ESPN
"I've played through things that should have sidelined me before," Garrett said Sunday. "I'm going to continue to fight and I'm going to do what's best for the team and for myself. But we have high hopes for this season and what we want to do. Nothing like this is going to hold us back or me back. Going to find a way to respond."
Cleveland wasn't sure what to make of the injury to Garrett, who was in a sling after the game. Now, he's listed as 'day-to-day' but that's much better than being put on the shelf. This defense is clearly better with him on the field and it would be nice to see him bring home the Defensive Player of the Year award as well.
Joe Flacco might not be the player he once was, but he might be the player the Browns need. Should Dorian Thompson-Robinson miss time with a concussion, Cleveland needs to turn the 38-year-old Flacco. This defense is good enough to win with a game manager and the former Raven can be that.
After a loss, it's hard to find a silver lining. But that's what we're looking for here as we identify three players who gave their all in Week 12 against the Broncos. Maybe it wasn't enough to get the win but perhaps their performances can carry over to the next game as they look to get back on track.