Coach's Corner: Worst call in Week 1 from Browns coaches
One first-quarter play could have potentially changed the whole direction of the game for the Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns opened up the 2023 with a 24-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Browns new-look defense came out strong and remained dominant throughout the game.
Deshaun Watson and his receivers struggled due to the weather but remained composure throughout all four quarters. Nick Chubb did exactly what he has done his entire career, rushing for over 100 yards, and putting Cleveland in position to come away with their first season opener win at home since 2004.
Kevin Stefanski and the Browns offense are without Kareem Hunt this season, which means the RB2 spot belongs to second-year running back Jerome Ford.
Ford touched the ball 15 times during Cleveland’s victory on Sunday and rushed for only 36 yards.
With under four minutes remaining in the first quarter, Watson scrambled the Brown to the Bengals 21-yard line.
On 2nd and 5, Ford broke through the line but was met by Cincinatti’s linebackers, who stripped the ball, resulting in a turnover in the red zone.
The Browns defense was able to keep the Bengals offense from doing any damage from the turnover, forcing them to punt after just three plays, and Cleveland was able to get Dustin Hopkins into field goal range.
I hate to sound like a broken record, but anywhere remotely close to the red zone is Nick Chubb territory and should be reserved just for 24.
If Cleveland continues to rely on Ford this early in the season the same way as they have with Hunt, they could set Ford and the team up for failure.