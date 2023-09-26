Coach's Corner: Worst call in Week 3 from Browns coaches
The Cleveland Browns tried to fool the Tennessee defense two too many times in their week 3 victory.
The Cleveland Browns entered Sunday’s AFC matchup against the Tennessee Titans with many questioning their offense following the loss of Nick Chubb just six days earlier.
With 10:41 remaining in the first quarter, the Browns dialed up an end-around flea flicker, which resulted in Elijah Moore gaining 14 yards on a catch-and-run.
But, following a 5-yard rush by Jerome Ford, Cleveland ran another end-around, but there would be no flea flicker this time.
On 2nd and 5, Watson handed the ball off to Elijah Moore, who then tossed the ball to Marquise Goodwin.
Goodwin passed the line of scrimmage on the opposite side of the field, but Tennesse’s defense didn’t take the bait, and Goodwin was quickly met by Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton, who knocked the receiver out of bounds.
Watson then attempted to rush for the first down on 3rd and 4, resulting in no gain and setting Dustin Hopkins up for a 48-yard field goal that put Cleveland on the board early.
Despite the minor opening drive hiccups, Cleveland’s offense ended the game with 341 total yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and only lost one of three fumbles.
It is clear that Deshaun Watson and the offense weren't happy about their play against the Steelers on Monday Night last week and made some significant adjustments to their game.
Watson finished the game 27-of-33 for 289 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, which was his best performance since coming to Cleveland last spring.
If the Browns offense can perform the way they did on Sunday throughout the entire season, and the defense continues to dominate opposing offenses as they have through the first three weeks, the Cleveland Browns will have no issue competing with the best teams in the league.