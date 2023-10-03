Coach's Corner: Worst call of Week 4 from Browns coaches
The Cleveland Browns continue to run the same play and are puzzled why it hasn't worked.
The Cleveland Browns fell to the Baltimore Ravens Sunday in a must-win divisional matchup.
The Browns were without Deshaun Watson, who was a game-time scratch, due to a right shoulder injury the quarterback obtained in the week three victory over the Titans.
Instead, preseason fan favorite Dorian Thompson-Robinson got his first career start.
Through the air, Thompson-Robinson went 19/36 for 121 yards, threw three interceptions, and rushed for 24 yards on four carries.
While DTR is a rookie making his first start, this is the National Football League, and there's no room for excuses, especially against a divisional rival.
With 4:11 left in the first quarter, Cleveland found themselves on the Baltimore 19-yard line following three rushes by Kareem Hunt and a pass interference call.
DTR handed the ball off to Elijah Moore out of the shotgun on another jet sweep attempt.
Moore had his momentum stopped six yards behind the line by Harrison Bryant, who was struggling with Baltimore’s Malik Harrison, forcing Moore to backpedal before finally going to the ground for a loss of 20 yards.
After an illegal forward pass penalty, and a short checkdown pass to Jerome Ford, Dustin Hopkins was sent in on 4th and 26 and nailed a 53-yard field goal, giving Cleveland their only points of the game.
The Elijah Moore jet sweep certainly has the potential to be a great trick play if executed correctly, but the offense hasn’t been able to perfect it or even come close to it at that.
The Browns offense has run the jet sweep seven times this season and only gained a total of three yards from it, which is not the results fans and coaches hoped for.
The Cleveland Browns cannot continue to give up opposite-field yardage, especially while in the red zone, by running the same play each week that defenses have been able to read and stop six out of the seven times it’s been called.