Daily Dawg Tags: Recapping the Browns moves so far
This has been quite the offseason for the Cleveland Browns. Leading up to the start of free agency, it was said that general manager Andrew Berry was ready to get aggressive, and he's done exactly that.
Berry filled holes on both sides of the ball with free agency signings as well as one impressive trade. He also made sure to retain plenty of talent from their 2022 roster as he came to terms with a few in-house free agents, including a defensive leader in Anthony Walker.
Here, we look back at some of the moves made including the big trade for Elijah Moore, which rounds out the wide receiving corps.
Cleveland Browns News
Browns sign TE Jordan Akins — Anthony Poisal, ClevelandBrowns.com
"Akins is a five-year veteran who set career-highs in receiving yards and touchdowns last season with the Texans"- Poisal
Jordan Akins has experience with Deshaun Watson and is coming off the best season of his career. There's pretty much nothing about this move that didn't make sense for Cleveland as they upgraded the No. 2 tight end spot.
Mike Ford set to sign with Browns — Josh Alper, Pro Football Talk
"Ford spent last season with the Falcons and appeared in every one of their regular season games. Ford started two of those games and ended the season with 15 tackles, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit."- Alper
Mike Ford is a special teams gunner and should improve what was a dismal unit in 2022. His signing was followed by linebacker Matthew Adams who is also expected to help on spe
Cleveland Browns: Grading the first two days of 2023 free agency
During the first two days of free agency, the Browns re-signed Sione Takitaki and Ethan Pocic. They then went out and landed Dalvin Tomlinson and Ogbo Okorokwo to make sure they had a starting defenisve line they really liked.
With their starters in-tact, they later picked up Trysten Hill and Maurice Hurst. Both have plenty of talent but have question marks. Even so, these were low-risk/high-reward moves that could pay off.
Juan Thornhill sees Super Bowl in Cleveland Browns near future
Juan Thornhill was another shrewd signing as the Browns finally got the centerfielder they need for the back end of their defense. He comes over with two Super Bowl rings and hasn't been shy about his desire for another.
Cleveland Browns offseason remains elite with Elijah Moore move
Wednesday was the day we finally saw Cleveland land their wide receiver. They were linked to names such as DeAndre Hopkins, Jerry Jeudy, and Brandin Cooks but Elijah Moore always felt like the best fit. In the end, he was added as they Browns sent the 42nd pick in the draft to New York in exchange for Moore and pick No. 74.
Browns social media team hilariously trolls impatient fans
Cleveland fans are a restless bunch and the social media team knows this. That's why they put out one of the better tweets of the offseason, poking fun at those who doubted Andrew Berry.