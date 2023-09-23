Deshaun Watson will be top player to watch against Titans in Week 3
• Deshaun Watson has performed against the Titans in the past
• With no Nick Chubb, the season rests on his shoulders
• Now, he needs to prove doubters wrong
The game against the Pittsburgh Steelers has drastically changed the course of the Cleveland Browns season. The offense made many mistakes and mental errors, but what really changes this is the fact that Nick Chubb is out for the season with a knee injury.
This makes the upcoming game vs. the Tennessee Titans one of the most important of the season. A lot of players need to pick up their play fast or things can turn more south in a hurry.
You can select a couple of players who can be the ones to watch in Sunday's game for a wide variety of reasons. Jerome Ford is one since he's now the starting running back. Jed Wills is another option as he needs a huge bounce-back game from an abysmal performance against the Steelers. But, the No. 1 option is the player who will make or break the team's season — Deshaun Watson.
After a disappointing performance by Watson and the offense against the Steelers, many fans are already counting him out as the future QB for the Browns. In week 1, the weather didn't help his play, and in week 2 he had multiple face mask penalties and was not able to get anything going on offense for a majority of the game including the final drive.
He needs to turn it around and fast. The Browns can only go as far as Watson can take them if they want to be a .500 team then his play is great if they want to compete for a championship then he has to be better.
If Cleveland wants to be a winning team and make the playoffs, Watson needs to figure it out and fast. The good news is he faces a Titan's team that is one of the worst defenses against the pass, and he has historically played well against them.
The Titans are one of the better run defenses in the league so far this season, so the Browns may not be able to rely on that part of the offense to get things done. They have to attack them through the air, where they are more vulnerable. This is a great matchup for Watson to get in his groove, get on the same page with the rest of the offense, and be able to sling the ball around the field. The goal for him is to get going sooner rather than later.
In his six games against the Titans, Watson averages 291 yards, 2.8 touchdowns, and a 72% completion percentage with a rating of 119.2. Needless to say, he has been elite when he faces them, and the Browns need this level of play from Watson on Sunday.
Of course, his last game against them was before his suspension. If he's able to come out and perform at a high level, it will be what the fans and organization want to see from him. Most importantly it is what he wants to see from himself.