How to watch Browns vs. Giants in Week 3 with and without cable
By Randy Gurzi
The 2024 NFL Season continues to move along at a rapid pace. The Cleveland Browns are 1-1 entering Week 3 and will host the New York Giants, who are 0-2.
Cleveland is facing an NFC East opponent for the second time this year after suffering a defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 at home. They were in Jacksonville last weekend, and knocked off the Jaguars.
New York lost big at home in Week 1 to Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings. They then went into Washington last weekend and suffered a 21-18 defeat against the Commanders. In that game, former Cleveland kicker Austin Seibert accounted for all 21 points for the winning team, going 7-of-7 on field goals.
MORE: Jameis Winston is comedy gold as he ranks fast food restaurants
There's been a lot of excitement throughout the first two weeks and we have all the information you need to keep up with everything in Week 3.
How to watch Browns vs. Giants on TV
This one is slated to be on FOX, but it's not going to be widely broadcast. According to the viewer map for Week 3, the Browns Week 3 contest has very little coverage, mainly sticking close to the Cleveland and New York areas.
For those who do see the game, it will be Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma on the call.
How to stream Browns vs. Giants
Fans of both teams can stream the game on Fubo TV, which offers a one-week free trial for new users. Those who don't have a Fubo subscription still have options for streaming, as Browns vs. Giants can also be found on YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.
Browns vs. Giants game details
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
- Location: Huntington Bank Field (Cleveland, OH)
- Kickoff time: 1:00 pm EST
Browns vs. Giants injury report
As of early Saturday morning, Cleveland has two players ruled out due to injury and two are questionable. The good news is that despite dealing with an injury to both feet, Myles Garrett doesn't have a designation and was a limited participant on Friday.
New York has one player out and two listed as questionable. The most concerning for them is Brian Burns, who is dealing with a groin injury.
Here is the report for both teams, courtesy of the Browns' official website:
Cleveland:
OUT
David Njoku, TE, Ankle
Pierre Strong, Jr., RB, Hamstring
QUESTIONABLE
Jack Conklin, OT, Knee
Jedrick Wills, Jr., OT, Knee
New York:
OUT
Nick McCloud, CB, Knee
QUESTIONABLE
Darius Muasau, LB, Knee
Brian Burns, LB, Groin