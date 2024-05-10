Injuries are already impacting the Cleveland Browns before 2024 begins
By Randy Gurzi
Injuries were the constant theme for the Cleveland Browns in 2023. They had one player after another head to the injured reserve including a few of their key pieces such as running back Nick Chubb, quarterback Deshaun Watson, offensive tackle Jack Conklin, and safety Grant Delpit.
Now heading into 2024, they're hopeful to avoid more bad luck but already had to say goodbye to one player who is hurt. Backup center Dawson Deaton was recently released with an injury designation.
Injuries have unfortunately been the norm for Deaton, who failed a physical as the team was getting together in Berea for rookie minicamp. It's also not the first time Deaton was waived by the Browns. In 2023, an injury designation also sent him to the waiver wires but he went unclaimed and reverted to the injured reserve.
Deaton, who played collegiately at Texas Tech, never got to see live action for the Browns in either the preseason or regular season over the past two years.
Browns added depth to their interior line this offseason
Cleveland has one of the top interior offensive lines in the NFL with Ethan Pocic at center and Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller playing guard. They now have strong depth pieces behind them in rookie third-round pick Zak Zinter, undrafted rookie Javion Cohen, and veteran Michael Dunn at guard.
At center, they have Brian Allen (who has 32 career starts) and second-year Ohio State product Luke Wypler. Cleveland was supposed to have North Dakota State's Jalen Sundell as well, who reportedly agreed to a deal as an undrafted free agent. However, his name is suddenly absent from their rookie minicamp list.
Even if Sundell isn't brought onto the team, the Browns made sure they have the depth on their roster to withstand injuries — but hopefully they don't need them as much as they did in 2023.