Is Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah the Browns best draft pick under Andrew Berry?
By Randy Gurzi
Andrew Berry has done a good job rebuilding the Cleveland Browns roster, and he's done so despite trading away three years' worth of first-round picks. He's also had a few of the picks he did make fail to pan out and a few where the jury is still out.
Picks that didn't work include Anthony Schwartz (Round 3, 2020), Perion Winfrey (Round 3, 2022), Cade York (Round 4, 2022), Siaki Ika (Round 3, 2023). The ones where the jury remains out include Jedrick Wills, Jr. (Round 1, 2020), and David Bell (Round 3, 2022)
As for the picks that did work, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has to be at the top of the list. That's why Berry agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract extension with the linebacker on Wednesday.
JOK was very good in his first two seasons in the NFL but had a breakout performance in 2023. In his first season under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Owusu-Koramoah had 101 tackles, 20 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, six pass defenses, two picks, and a forced fumble.
Who could challenge JOK as Browns best pick under Berry?
Right now, JOK is the best player Berry has selected but one defender could challenge him for the title before long.
Martin Emerson was taken at No. 68 overall in 2022 out of Mississippi State. That was the first pick they made that season after they surrendered their first-rounder in the Deshaun Watson trade and then dropped out of Round 2.
Emerson has asserted himself as one of the NFL's more dominant press cover corners. He was a Pro Bowl snub in 2023 after recording 59 tackles, 14 pass defenses, and four interceptions. In a crowded secondary with Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II, Emerson has made a name for himself and is still improving as a player.