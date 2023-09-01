Making Browns 53-man roster just the beginning for Ronnie Hickman: 'Rents due every day'
Fueled by no call on draft day, Cleveland Browns rookie Ronnie Hickman excelled in his preseason performances and has no plans of slowing down.
Safety Ronnie Hickman signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 draft.
Hickman excelled in his preseason performances, recording four solo tackles, three passes defended, and three interceptions.
The defensive back spent three seasons at Ohio State, totaling 99 tackles and three interceptions in 28 games.
Hickman spoke with the media following team practice on Wednesday, he addressed what drove him to make the 53-man roster this preseason.
“I still remember draft day and not getting that call, just kind of using those emotions to drive me and help me get to the point I’m at now.”
Hickman went on to further elaborate.
“I think it worked for the better, ending up where I’m at, right now there’s a lot of outside noise, a lot of people telling you this or you seeing stuff online, but I chose not to focus on those things, and I thank my family for just kind of letting me hone in on the football aspect of things.”
Hickman was asked if the anxiety was over and if he could finally take a deep breath after making the 53-man roster.
“Nah man, the rents due every day for real, so it’s like a small sigh.”
Cleveland Browns depth chart at safety is crowded
Hickman joins a deep group of safeties in Cleveland this season. Juan Thornhill and Rodney McLeod were signed in free agency and should see plenty of action — as will Grant Delpit who enters year four in the NFL.
In addition to Hickman, they also have D'Anthony Bell, another former undrafted free agent who has made a name for himself. It won't be easy for Hickman to see the field early due to this depth but he plans on making the most of every chance he does get.