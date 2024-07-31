Myles Garrett is No. 1 edge rusher in Madden 25 ratings
By Randy Gurzi
Once again, Myles Garrett is placed on the top of the mountain. The 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year has been ranked above all other defenders more than once this offseason in different top 100 and top 50 rankings. Now, the Cleveland Browns defensive leader has the distinction of being the No. 1 pass rusher in Madden 25.
With a 98 overall, Garrett is tied with Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys as the best EDGE in the game. Third on the list is T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who is tied with Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders. They each have a rating of 97, just one point behind Garrett and Parsons.
Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers rounds out the top five with a rating of 96. After this, there's a major drop off with two players coming in at 91.
Every year, the makers of the Madden video game release the ratings and they often lead to plenty of debate. Fan bases can argue - which will surely happen with the Browns and Steelers - but players get into it as well.
Curtis Samuel was upset about his speed rating in Madden 24 and Trevon Diggs was ready to give up on the game as a whole when he was rated an 87 overall.
For the most part, the ratings czars at EA Sports do a solid job. That's the case here with Garrett coming on top but then again, we could make the case for him being a member of the 99 club.