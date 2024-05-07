NFL Schedule 2024: Browns most likely Prime Time games
By Randy Gurzi
In 2023, the Cleveland Browns had just two prime-time games — and they were on opposite ends of the season. The first was in Week 2 when they headed to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers on Monday Night Football. The second was in Week 17 when they took on the New York Jets.
Each contest also had significance in the season for the Browns, for very different reasons. Against Pittsburgh, they saw Nick Chubb suffer a torn ACL and MCL, ending his season after six quarters. Their win over the Jets in Week 17 was a positive moment as they locked up a playoff spot on Thursday Night Football.
With the 2024 NFL Schedule likely to be released soon, we're about to find out if they have any more prime-time games this year. It wouldn't be a shock to see they had at least the same number of games under the bright lights considering they won 11 games and had four different award winners (Myles Garrett, Defensive Player of the Year; Joe Flacco, Comeback Player of the Year; Kevin Stefanski Head Coach of the Year; and Jim Schwartz, Assistant Coach of the Year).
But which contests would make the most sense for the league to showcase?
Which Browns games could be on Prime Time?
One team on the schedule that could lead to a late showing for the Browns is the Dallas Cowboys. Every year, America's Team is featured on Prime Time more than any other and they're set to visit Cleveland this year. It would be fun to see Amari Cooper stick it to his former team under the bright lights, and the league might agree.
Another intriguing possibility could be the Miami Dolphins. Cleveland won 11 games on the strength of their defense in 2023 and the Dolphins boasted the No. 1 offense in the NFL. To make it more interesting, Mike McDaniel was on the Browns in 2014 under offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. They also just signed Odell Beckham, Jr. to add a little more intrigue.
Outside of that, it would be interesting to have the Steelers and Browns face off late in the season in Prime Time. By then, Chubb should be back and ready to run over the team that injured him in 2023.