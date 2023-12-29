Nick Chubb gets Browns fans fired up in home finale
Nick Chubb was lost to a knee injury in Week 2 but was in Cleveland Browns Stadium to get their home finale off to a hot start
By Randy Gurzi
The last time we saw Nick Chubb playing for the Cleveland Browns was in Week 2 when they first wore their "white out" uniforms which were new for 2023. It's only fitting that he made another appearance in their home finale as the team was sporting the uniforms for the final time this season.
Chubb, who has made a couple of brief appearances since his knee surgery, was the special guest ahead of their Thursday Night Football outing. Throughout the season, they've had an honorary captain come out and smash a guitar to get the crowd riled up. This week, it was Chubb — who came out dressed like his favorite superhero.
Others who have done the guitar smash include Jake Paul, The Miz, and former Cleveland kicker Phil Dawson. While all brought something to the table, Chubb's appearance has meant the most. He's been the heart and soul of this offense and seeing him on the field — even if as an honorary captain — is a huge boost for the team.
Browns carve up Jets on opening drive
After the game was underway, the Browns marched right down the field for a quick score. They moved 75 yards on just seven plays, with Joe Flacco capping off the drive by throwinga seven-yard touchdown to Jerome Ford.
Flacco, who is facing his former team, was 3-of-4 for 71 yards on the drive. He hit David Njoku twice for 64 of those yards — even converting on a third-and-15. If the Browns can pull out the win, they will clinch a spot in the playoffs for the second time in four years.