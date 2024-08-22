Victim recants statement against Browns Michael Hall, Jr.
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns had some off-field concerns pop up last week when rookie defensive tackle Michael Hall, Jr. was arrested for a domestic dispute. According to reports, Hall was booked last Tuesday after allegedly threatening a woman with a gun the night before.
Now, Fox News 8 is reporting, citing multiple sources, that the victim is recanting the statement made against Hall.
The Browns decided not to make any hasty decisions with Hall, instead allowing the situation to play out. They took some criticism for not only allowing him to practice but he was also on the field for their second preseason game as they played against the Minnesota Vikings.
While there's something to be said for allowing the legal system to play out, the team came off as tone deaf, especially given the backlash they already received from fans when they traded for Deshaun Watson in 2022.
Hall stood out at Ohio State and was selected as the 54th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The second-round selection was Cleveland's earliest draft pick since trading three first-rounders to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson.
In 2022, they traded out of the second round, making their first selection at No. 68 in Round 3. The following year, they didn't make a pick until No. 74 after a deal with the New York Jets landed them Elijah Moore and the 74th pick in exchange for No. 42.
Hall has looked the part of an NFL defensive tackle with speed and power from the interior. He has two tackles through the first two preseason games and should be a factor in their defensive rotation.