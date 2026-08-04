Rich Eisen just made a Browns prediction few NFL analysts are willing to make

It's not every day that the Cleveland Browns are predicted to make the playoffs. So it was a pleasant surprise this week when popular sports radio personality Rich Eisen, on his own show, made that unexpected call.

The Browns are generating more buzz than usual these days thanks to new head coach Todd Monken and an influx of young talent over the past two NFL Draft cycles.

On Eisen's show, the popular host made his guesses as to which five teams in the NFL that didn't make the playoffs in 2025 would make the playoffs in this upcoming 2026 season. He began his list by naming the Browns at No. 5.

"I'm going with the Cleveland Browns here," Eisen said. "They have drafted some studs here — Fannin, Judkins, KC Concepcion. They have drafted some kids. ... Just get some quality quarterback play. ... I think the Browns can be better than you think."

It starts with these new draft picks and players like tight end Harold Fannin, running back Quinshon Judkins, and wide receiver KC Concepcion. These are just a few of the players Eisen emphasized in his prediction. Let's not forget defensive tackle Mason Graham and linebacker Carson Schwesinger. The Browns also drafted safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, offensive tackle Spencer Fano, and wide receiver Denzel Boston this offseason.

It's a tall mountain to climb, playing in the always tough AFC North. Eisen notably selected the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland's division rival, as the NFL's top non-playoff qualifier from 2025. Eisen even went on to suggest he thought the Bengals had an outside shot at winning this year's Super Bowl.

Eisen's list of teams to make it to the postseason also included the New Orleans Saints at No. 4, the Tennessee Titans at No. 3, and the New York Giants at No. 2.

Quality quarterback play could be all that stands between the Browns and the playoffs

As for the Browns and them making a jump into the playoffs, it's going to come down to the quarterback. Right now, both Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson are locked in a quarterback battle to be named the Week 1 starter.

After the first week of training camp, it sounds like Sanders has the upper hand in the competition after it had previously been speculated that Watson, because of his veteran status, had the inside track. With Cleveland's wealth of ascending young talent on offense, just getting quality quarterback play could go a long way toward the team's success in 2026.

If you're a Browns fan, then enjoy the surprising prediction by Eisen. It's not like Cleveland is usually talked about as a playoff team, so enjoy the moment, Browns faithful.