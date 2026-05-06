Seahawks’ latest bargain signing just exposed a Browns offseason oversight

Of all the free agent decisions the Cleveland Browns have made so far this offseason, one of their smartest may have been a signing that ultimately fell through.

Cleveland’s reported one-year deal with Buffalo Bills pass rusher A.J. Epenesa back in March made perfect sense, as it’s fair to question the team’s depth beyond starters Myles Garrett and Alex Wright. The Browns opted to back out of the agreement following a team physical, and their lack of moves at the position since should raise some eyebrows.

The Browns went offense-heavy with their 10 selections in the NFL Draft. They only selected two defensive players in safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and inside linebacker Justin Jefferson. Aside from signing a pair of intriguing undrafted rookies in Utah’s Logan Fano and Florida’s Tyreak Sapp, Cleveland’s edge group appears set with Garrett, Wright, and Isaiah McGuire leading the way.

The Browns reportedly agreed to terms with Epenesa for $5 million in max value. They might have missed the boat on a prime pivot option, as veteran Dante Fowler Jr. signed a one-year deal at that same number with the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday.

Lee Vowell of 12th Man Rising may have put it best following the signing. At this point of the offseason process, there's no such thing as the perfect free agent find.

"The edge rusher's pass-rush win-rate has been quite good, and he also stays healthy (he hasn't missed any games since 2021)," Vowell wrote. "So he can be counted on to play, and that is one advantage that other free agent edge rushers, such as Joey Bosa, don't have."

The Browns’ lack of edge depth is impossible to ignore

Fowler fits the general prototype of what GM Andrew Berry and the Browns should be looking for — veteran talent at short-term value. He’s on the older side, now entering his age-32 season. But as a situational speed rusher, he would have made a lot of sense for Cleveland at that same Epenesa number of $5 million for 2026.

The scheme matters with Fowler, who never lived up to his No. 3 overall pick pedigree due to his struggles to contain the run. During his one-year stop in Washington in 2024, he had more missed tackles (11) than he had sacks (10.5), per Pro Football Focus.

Cleveland’s current situation would have played more to Fowler’s strengths, though. He’s most effective as more of a specialist who enters the game on obvious passing downs. The Browns want to keep Garrett and Wright on the field as much as possible, so adding a rotational player to spell them would have filled a need.

Perhaps the Browns have bigger plans than anyone expects for their top undrafted rookies. They could be waiting to make an addition until training camp, when the new coaching staff will have a better feel for the current roster.

But the move Seattle just made feels like one Cleveland has been wanting to make, and it’s fair for fans to wonder what the hold-up is.