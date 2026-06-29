Skill position rankings show ESPN is still missing the bigger picture with the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have gone to great lengths to fix their offense in 2026. They rebuilt the offensive line, and they added plenty of firepower to the wide receiver room for the first year of the Todd Monken era.

The Browns already had a couple of promising options on the roster, but subpar quarterback play and suspect play-calling often stood in the way. The quarterback situation is still a concern, but the skill-position group has improved significantly.

Nevertheless, it looks like ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell remains far from impressed. In his latest rankings, he had the Browns' WR-RB-TE group sitting at No. 30, ahead of only the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants:

"The Browns' young options have more significant pedigrees," Barnwell wrote. "A receiving room that sorely needed help landed some with first-rounder KC Concepcion and second-rounder Denzel Boston, giving whoever plays quarterback in Cleveland a pair of wideouts with real upside. The only thing close to a reliable option here, though, might be tight end Harold Fannin Jr."

The Browns' young playmakers still aren't getting the respect they deserve

While Barnwell acknowledged that another strong season from Harold Fannin Jr. could help this team move up in the ranks, the rest of the take just feels prefabricated. Granted, KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston haven't played a single snap in the NFL, but still.

Analysts and pundits are always quick to dismiss the Browns, and it feels like there's simply nothing they can do to get some credit. Concepcion and Boston both drew first-round grades, and they could both legitimately be No. 1-caliber wide receivers.

Isaiah Bond was projected to be a Day 2 selection last offseason, and reports have him as one of the most improved players in spring workouts. Fannin is still nursing an injury, but he already showed what he can do, so even if Jerry Jeudy struggles again, this team should still be ranked significantly higher.

As for the running game, Dylan Sampson showcased his explosiveness as a pass-catching back and big-play specialist in limited playing time, and Quinshon Judkins looked like a superstar in the making before his season-ending injury.

Once again, it looks like the national media is bashing the Browns just for the sake of it. Granted, they probably deserve a bad ranking if they also count the quarterback, but they should get far more love for the rest of the offense.

Year in and year out, it feels like the Browns have to fight against much more than just the other team and their own demons. They also have to beat the odds and defy the narrative around their franchise, which at this point, is getting lazy.

This team will prove the doubters wrong, and let's hope the apology is as loud as the disrespect was.