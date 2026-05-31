The Browns may already have the perfect Jerry Jeudy trade partner

The Cleveland Browns may have finally found some answers for their wide receiver corps. Denzel Boston has reportedly looked like a true star during OTAs. Isaiah Bond appears ready to take a big leap after an up-and-down rookie season. The Browns also have first-round rookie KC Concepcion, who boasts impressive playmaking potential but still needs to work on his hands.

For the first time in a while, the Browns may actually have a surplus of talent in the pass-catching department. How GM Andrew Berry looks to leverage that advantage could become a major storyline during training camp.

Given the recent turn of events regarding Rashee Rice and the Kansas City Chiefs, Berry should inquire about their potential interest in a trade for veteran wideout Jerry Jeudy.

The Browns should shop Jerry Jeudy to the Chiefs

Jeudy had a Pro Bowl season for the Browns in 2024 before some worrisome regression last season. Issues with drops and an overall dip in production have raised major doubts about his ability to lead a wide receiver group.

However, with only so many options left in free agency, the Chiefs might actually want to give Jeudy a shot. They've already rolled the dice on big-name players who haven't panned out, such as Hollywood Brown, Sammy Watkins, and Kadarius Toney, so a move like this would be on-brand.

Jeudy should also be interested in taking his talents elsewhere. Perhaps he'd benefit from better quarterback play and a change of scenery. He could also have a clearer path to targets in Kansas City with fewer young players trying to take his spot.

According to Over the Cap, the Browns would save $3.8 million in cap space by trading Jeudy after June 1. That would allow them to roll with Boston, Concepcion, Bond, and veteran Cedric Tillman at the top of the depth chart. It would also free up more touches for budding star Harold Fannin Jr.

Granted, having a receiver corps consisting mostly of unproven players and rookies is far from ideal, but it's not like the Browns will be in the Super Bowl mix this season, barring a shocking turn of events. This will most likely be a developmental year, with coach Todd Monken installing his offense and a lot of young offensive players learning on the fly.

This could be the Browns' last opportunity to recoup meaningful value for Jeudy. He may never fully live up to the hype as a former first-round draft pick, but he could be valuable to a contending team in a more complementary role.

Rice's immediate future is up in the air after he was ordered to serve 30 days in jail for violating the terms of his probation. He has also been continuing rehab work while incarcerated, per the Associated Press, as he was sentenced days after undergoing minor surgery to clean up debris in his right knee.

If Rice were to miss the start of the 2026 season, the Chiefs would be relying on Xavier Worthy, Tyquan Thornton, and the 36-year-old Travis Kelce as the top pass catchers for Patrick Mahomes. Andy Reid's team is desperate to get back to contention, so there's a major window of opportunity for both parties if the Browns wish to get involved.