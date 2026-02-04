The Browns’ preferred Jim Schwartz replacement might already be in the building

Todd Monken’s introductory press conference as head coach of the Cleveland Browns was far from the awkward mess that some predicted. Just the opposite, actually.

Monken’s grizzled look and raspy voice matched his non-nonsense approach to the local media, who fired questions about Shedeur Sanders and Jim Schwartz almost immediately.

On Sanders, Monken was understandably noncommittal. On Schwartz? He was refreshingly direct on what’s become an awkward situation in Berea.

"They’re a big reason why I took this job, the defensive players,” Monken said of the chance to work with guys like Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, and Carson Schwesinger. “I didn’t take this job for Jim Schwartz."

The Browns weren’t going there on Schwartz; although, owner Jimmy Haslam did say that conversations with him are ongoing. If anything, the team put the ball in Schwartz’s court, and while Monken refused to give any sort of timeline for finalizing his coaching staff, the clock is now ticking.

If Schwartz was watching on Tuesday, he likely didn’t get that warm and fuzzy feeling. Time will tell if this relationship is beyond repair, but Schwartz could already have options if he’s able to break free of his current contract, and the contingency plans in Cleveland are likely already being put in place.

Todd Monken, Jimmy Haslam hint that Jim Schwartz’s replacement might already be in their building

Monken made it clear that he won’t be begging Cleveland’s defensive coordinator of the past three years to come join his staff. He also praised Schwartz’s system, not just schematically but in the players GM Andrew Berry and the front office have brought in to make that system one of the NFL's toughest to play against.

Even if Schwartz leaves this offseason, Monken revealed that the Browns’ current defensive scheme won’t change.

“First off, my anticipation is that we’re not going to change the system. It’s very difficult to go against. I’m not planning on changing the system. We’re built for the system that they’re in currently. And I’m not going to get into staffing, because that’s not at this time; I’m not getting into that. But they can be rest assured that we’re going to keep the same system. We’re still going to let them attack. We’re still going to let them play free. I can’t see any other way.”

Monken obviously wouldn’t elaborate on any conversations about the defensive staff, but his message on adopting Schwartz's defensive system is telling. Later, in a separate press conference with reporters, Haslam expounded by giving credit to the defensive staff the Browns already have assembled under Schwartz.

“We also have a great staff,” Haslam said, “and I think Jim would tell you, the four leaders of the D-line, linebackers, cornerbacks, and safeties are all outstanding coaches, so we’re excited moving forward.”

Those four coaches — Ephraim Banda (safties), Brandon Lynch (cornerbacks), Jason Tarver (linebackers) and Jacques Cesaire (defensive line) — figure to stand as the Browns’ contingency plan at defensive coordinator, if Schwartz doesn’t return, and Banda would be an early frontrunner of that group; he interviewed with both the Cowboys and Jets during this year’s hiring cycle for their DC vacancies.

The best-case scenario? Haslam’s able to cut some sort of deal with Schwartz, pay him more money, and get him back in the building for at least this 2026 season.

But the train doesn’t stop either way, and now barely a month out from the start of the new league year, Schwartz will have to decide soon whether he’s hopping back onboard.