The Browns' wildest offseason QB option might actually be the smartest

Almost everyone believes the Browns will be making a major addition to their quarterback room in 2026. The question is merely how they go about doing it. They'll still have Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel under contract, as well as Deshaun Watson, who will collect another guaranteed $45 million next season.

At this point, despite some promising outings, it doesn't appear that Sanders will be gifted the job going into next season — and that would be the prudent decision.

It's entirely clear that getting the quarterback position right is paramount to any kind of sustained franchise success. The Browns would be best served to turn over every stone in pursuit of a franchise quarterback. While the NFL Draft remains the best avenue, a decision simply can't be forced. The Browns cannot guarantee themselves the first overall selection and, thus, can't have their pick of the entire draft pool.

A viable alternative may present itself in the form of another quarterback rehabilitation story. Over the past few seasons, fans have seen Geno Smith, Baker Mayfield, and Sam Darnold recover from the "bust" label under new coaching and different surroundings. The problem is that, when it comes to veteran QBs, there's always significant baggage.

Usually, veterans are available for a very tangible reason. Tua Tagovailoa, for example, has seemingly lost his edge and fastball, albeit at the unusually young age of 27. Some others who have been floated as veteran options include Kirk Cousins, who at the age of 37, doesn't offer much upside for a team in search of stability. The same could be said about Geno Smith (35), if he shakes free from the Raiders.

A former No. 1 overall selection could change the Cleveland Browns' fortunes this offseason

A year after the Browns selected Mayfield first overall, another Heisman Trophy-winning Oklahoma product went first overall to the Arizona Cardinals. That was none other than the dynamic Kyler Murray. Fast forward seven seasons, and Murray and the Cardinals appear on the brink of a divorce.

Since some may have forgotten, Murray is a two-time Pro Bowler and still just 28 years old. The diminutive gunslinger led a playoff team in 2021, completing the season with a passer rating above 100. The Browns have only had two passers achieve this feat: Otto Graham in 1947 and Milt Plum in 1960. Suffice to say, it's been a while.

Murray is a player who has shown the ability to play elite football, despite the fact that his draft-day destiny led him to the always-struggling Arizona Cardinals.

In Murray's career, he has suffered injuries and had questionable personnel around him, which stood in the way of him reaching his potential. In Cleveland, Murray would get the fresh start several others have proven they needed to hit their ceiling.

Making it more appealing for the Browns is the contract situation. Murray is slated to earn $36.8 million guaranteed next season, whether the Cardinals keep him or not. The Browns can wind up the beneficiaries of such an arrangement, should they be able to acquire him at around a league-minimum salary.

It's not every day that a player who has reached the same heights as Kyler Murray, in the prime of his career, becomes available for essentially zero investment. It's the kind of gamble that smart teams make, and the Browns would be wise to pounce on the opportunity before another team does.