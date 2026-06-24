The right time for the Browns to trade Jerry Jeudy is becoming obvious

Jerry Jeudy came to Cleveland two seasons ago with controversy tied to his name. After playing out a tumultuous four seasons with the Denver Broncos, he was traded to the Browns in the spring of 2024. The wide receiver has spent his whole career on a roller coaster of emotion. He doesn't seem happy wherever he is and lets his team and fans know his opinions frequently.

He demanded a trade from the Broncos on multiple occasions because he didn't feel they were using him very well. He was selected No. 15 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He never did reach the 1,000-yard receiving mark in any of those four campaigns.

When he got traded to the Browns in 2024, he went on to have a solid first season, where he caught 90 passes for 1,229 yards and made his first Pro Bowl. However, he went missing again in 2025, catching only 50 passes for 602 yards and two touchdowns. For his six-year career, Jeudy has only grabbed 17 touchdowns.

The trade winds for Jeudy have followed him throughout his career, and that's no different today. The only real question is the potential timing of the Browns' perceived exit plan for Jeudy, and given the team's current logjam of talent at the position, that's becoming clearer by the day.

FanSided's Justin Carter recently suggested that Jeudy could be Cleveland's best trade bait when the NFL trade deadline arrives in November.

"If you're wondering whether the Browns have faith in Jeudy bouncing back or not, look no farther than the team's NFL Draft plan this year, as the Browns used a first on KC Concepcion and then a second on Denzel Boston. Drafting two wide receivers early sure suggests that the team isn't happy with its receiving situation, right?

Add in that the Browns have zero hope of being good this season, which increases the chances that they deal away a veteran player. It's possible that Cedric Tillman ends up being the receiver that they move, but Jeudy would likely garner a better return."

The Browns suddenly have the depth to justify moving Jerry Jeudy

Cleveland doesn't have many veteran players left on either side of the ball to dangle out there come the November trade deadline, so Jeudy's name will likely continue to be the main player debated for the next several months.

Given the structure of Jeudy's contract, any trade by the Browns would work in their favor. According to Over the Cap, the team would create $3.9 million in cap savings by trading Jeudy this season.

A few months ago, Dawg Pound Daily contributor Ernesto Cova wrote that the Kansas City Chiefs would be a perfect trade partner for the Browns if they decide to move Jeudy this year. With the Browns drafting Concepcion and Boston in this most recent draft, and with promising second-year players Isaiah Bond and Harold Fannin Jr. poised for sizable roles, it just makes sense for the Browns to move on from Jeudy and go with a young skill-position group this season.

The Browns could justify waiting until the NFL trade deadline, as the one thing separating Jeudy from the rest of this current wide receiver group is experience. Cleveland's toughest stretch of the 2026 regular season will likely be its first 10 or so games.

It also wouldn't be too surprising to see a trade happen before the season starts. With the Browns going much younger and trying to reboot the team's culture by bringing in new head coach Todd Monken, ridding themselves of a player who isn't 100 percent bought in on the organization would likely help Cleveland more than it would hurt them.