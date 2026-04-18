This mock draft just threw a curveball at the Browns late in Round 1

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2026 NFL Draft in a position of power. While their roster is far from a finished product, they have two first-round picks and four selections inside the top 70. That should give them more than enough ammunition to solve most of their needs.

Given their spending spree on offensive linemen in free agency, the Browns are expected to use one of their two first-round selections on a wide receiver. That's certainly the case with Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker, who has Cleveland going with Ohio State wideout Carnell Tate at No. 6 overall.

Locker's second first-round projection for Cleveland, however, was a bit of a shocker. At pick No. 24 overall, he has the Browns taking Clemson right tackle Blake Miller, a prospect not many analysts have on the team's pre-draft radar.

"After already securing a star receiver in Tate, the Browns add Miller’s 83.5 PFF pass-blocking mark next to offensive line additions Tytus Howard, Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson," Locker wrote. "That’s a much more stable group that has to play the likes of T.J. Watt, Trey Hendrickson, Cameron Heyward and Boye Mafe twice a year."

Blake Miller could be the Browns’ first-round target few are talking about

Miller hasn't drawn as much buzz as Francis Mauigoa, Monroe Freeling, or Kadyn Proctor in this draft class, but that's not because of a lack of talent or potential Day 1 impact. Granted, he's a right tackle, but so are most of the top prospects, and that concern has been overblown in the modern game.

Tackles have to be able to block the best pass-rushers regardless of where they line up. Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons, and T.J. Watt all move around the line of scrimmage, and the right tackle must have the same skill set as the blindside protector. The lines between right and left have become much blurrier in today's game, and that's where Miller might stand out.

Miller is more similar to Freeling than Mauigoa or Proctor in the sense that he's more of an athlete than a mauler. Of course, that doesn't mean he's not an unmovable force once he sets his feet and gets his hands in place, but he's not the old-school brick wall teams often craved when looking at offensive tackles.

Miller also brings extensive experience, with 54 games on his resume. He's got an NFL-ready game and body, and his ability to climb and move in open space makes him a perfect fit for Todd Monken's wide-zone scheme, even though he's not the most physical run-blocker.

Like most rookies, Miller isn't a perfect prospect, and the fact that the Browns only met with him at the NFL Scouting Combine might mean that they're not that interested in him. They could also eye Utah's Caleb Lomu, a natural left tackle, either at No. 24 or potentially early on Day 2.

Nevertheless, if the Browns end up taking this route, they'd still get a high-floor tackle ready to contribute from Day 1. They can always slide Tytus Howard to the left side of the line, and Miller's athleticism and agility surely make him an intriguing prospect.