Todd Monken already has a clear role in mind for one overlooked Browns rookie

A lot has been said about the Cleveland Browns' 2026 NFL Draft performance, and rightfully so. Taking Spencer Fano, KC Concepcion, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, and Denzel Boston with their first four selections was a huge win.

Nevertheless, the rookie class goes way beyond them. In fact, the Browns might've found multiple pillars of their new core in this class, and most of them made a strong impression during the three-day rookie minicamp.

That's definitely the case with Florida's Austin Barber. While he was criminally overlooked and even more underrated, coach Todd Monken already has some clear expectations for him, as he told ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi.

“We think long term, he’s a tackle, but we’re certainly going to give him an opportunity. He’s gonna have to be a swing player,” Monken said. “He’s gonna have to be able to learn tackle, and we’re gonna have to see what we have at guard and everything will play itself out.”

Austin Barber may already have the inside track to Browns' swing tackle role

Barber spent four years with the Gators, and he was a starter for three-and-a-half years. He played nearly 2,200 snaps at left tackle and roughly 500 on the right side of the line, so he can clearly hold his ground as a swing tackle.

Nevertheless, his run-blocking prowess, unpolished technique, and tendency to get beaten by quicker players might make him better suited to move to guard at the next level. That's why Monken is pushing him to work on his flaws to give the team the much-needed swing tackle they crave.

Injuries have taken a massive toll on the offensive line over the past couple of years. For the first time in a while, they actually have enough depth and versatility to handle that, with most of the guys having extensive experience at multiple positions.

However, having a specialist and someone designated to fill in when needed obviously puts this team in a better position to succeed. Tytus Howard can be that guy, but he's expected to start, and Dawand Jones, who has experience on both sides of the line, cannot be trusted to stay on the field after suffering three season-ending injuries in as many years in the league.

Barber needs to clean up some things. He struggled with penalties and poor hand placement for most of his career, but he has the physical tools and the work ethic to be a difference-maker at the next level.

Also, he overcame a dreadful start to the season, allowing zero sacks in the final six games after allowing three in the first half of the campaign. That shows a determination to get better, and now that Monken has laid out the blueprint for him, it's up to him to prove he can handle that task.