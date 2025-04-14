Visit between Browns and elite WR prospect makes draft plans all too clear

If there's been one position that has been neglected as one in need of reinforcements for the Cleveland Browns this offseason, it's at wide receiver.

The team traded Amari Cooper at the start of the 2024 season, and had to rely heavily on both Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku to pick up the slack. Jeudy certainly did, recording the first season of his career with over 1,000 receiving yards catching passes from the very chaotic Jameis Winston.

Njoku, unfortunately, couldn't do so thanks to injuries throughout the year. Same went for Cedric Tillman, who looked very promising as the teams' WR2 behind Jeudy before also suffering a season-ending concussion during the otherwise fun Pittsburgh Steelers snow game.

The team, in short, could really use another weapon opposite Jeudy - and hopefully Tillman - down the field to stretch the imagination of both head coach Kevin Stefanski and whichever quarterback the team has under center. That weapon seems to be Travis Hunter at the moment, and that'd be perfect.

But, what if the team aimed for another top wide receiving prospect? Especially if the team could trade back up into the first round for him? That seems to be something on the table considering that Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan visited the team prior to the draft in just 10 days.

McMillan visits the Browns ahead of NFL draft

According to Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, McMillan made a pre-draft visit to Cleveland amongst other mid-range first round picking teams in the draft.

Sources: Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan has visited the #Cowboys, #Raiders, #Chargers, #Patriots, #Browns, #Seahawks, #Panthers and #Saints. I'm told he has 3 more visits lined up as well.



One executive from a 2024 playoff team: "He's got true star-level tools and elite… pic.twitter.com/75nfJwT3KF — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 14, 2025

This visit makes you wonder how it'd even be possible for the Browns to consider taking McMillan, let alone visit with him, unless they were planning on trading back up into the draft or if they were considering trading the second overall pick for more picks in the draft.

It's a strategy that'll always be on the table when talking about general manager Andrew Berry and his common moves prior to draft night. Berry likes being able to acquire more picks for more depth pieces, but McMillan wouldn't be just any depth piece - he's considered one of the best wide receivers in the entire class.

It's hard to see a world where he falls further than the midway point in the order. This indicates that, if Cleveland's really interested in taking him, they'd have to either give up a ton of capital to get back up into the draft or would have to part ways with Hunter to snag McMillan - which, in all honesty, feels like a poor move.

This visit could also mean absolutely nothing, as the Browns seem intent on trying to muddy the waters around their draft strategy. But, bringing McMillan in is just a bit too big to ignore.

