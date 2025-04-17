Why the Browns should avoid making this one huge draft mistake

Most of the focus on what the Cleveland Browns will do in the upcoming draft has been centered on the second overall pick. It is expected that one of Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter will end up being Cleveland's selection at two. Whichever direction they decide to go in, the reality is they still do not have a long-term answer at the most important position in all of sports, and that is a problem.

Drafting a quarterback at some point in the 2025 NFL Draft is pretty much expected, but it is absolutely crucial that they do not force it by taking a quarterback for the sake of taking a quarterback. The pick has to fit with what the Browns want to do offensively while also being accepting of the likely possibility of not being Cleveland's Week 1 starter.

A textbook example of forcing a quarterback selection has been gaining steam in recent days, as some have suggested trading back into the first round to pair Shedeur Sanders with Travis Hunter, assuming Hunter is who the Browns take second overall.

This would be a sign of absolute desperation by the Browns should it indeed happen: they should not be using an absurd amount of draft capital on two players who have plenty of question marks around them.

Assuming the Browns operate using their Ivy League backgrounds to their fullest extent and do not unnecessarily trade up into the first round to select a quarterback, this should put them in the market for one in round two or later, ideally later.

Why should the Browns wait to take a quarterback later than round two?

Once you move past Cam Ward and, to a lesser extent, the above-mentioned Sanders, there is a steep drop-off in terms of talent and potential of quarterbacks expected to be available. Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe are two names commonly placed as options for teams who have picks early in round two.

Both Dart and Milroe have their fair share of potential, but both players are very raw prospects. Sitting for at least a year must be considered by the team that drafts either player, that is if they end up with an organization that is going to act in a responsible manner.

Considering the current regime's failure to find a franchise quarterback up to this point, they seem to be a likely candidate to act irresponsibly and play someone well before they're ready.

The best path for the Browns to take here is to address other areas before selecting a quarterback. This would allow them to select from position groups that are considered to be deeper, which should give them a better chance at landing impact players with multiple picks.

Waitng to take a quarterback also gives them an out should they not be good enough, as they would not be tied to someone that they used an early round pick on. It is much easier to justify moving on from a quarterback taken in the third round or later than a second rounder.

This should leave the Browns with Tyler Shough, Will Howard, and Kyle McCord as potential draft options for Cleveland. Granted, none of these are flashy names, but that should be expected.

There is a reason why they are going to be available where they are, as they all have some sort of negative(s) attached to them. But again, drafting one of these gives them flexibility beyond this year while also allowing one of Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett (preferably Flacco) to start for the majority of the season.

This is the approach the Browns need to embrace right now because it is very obvious that they will not be a very good team this upcoming season and are going to be in the quarterback market again next year.

Waiting until next season to select a quarterback in the first round should be the route Cleveland takes here. It would allow them to improve as many areas on the team as possible while giving them the opportunity to select from a group of quarterbacks that are expected to be far more talented than this year's class, and that should be music to everyone's ears in Berea.

